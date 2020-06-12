There’s some bad news, but also some reason for hope, in home-sales data for Arlington during May:
• The bad news? Total sales for the month stood at 188, down 5.6 percent from the 197 transactions in April, confirming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting government-ordered lockdown on the real-estate market throughout the springtime.
• On the positive side, the number of new pending sales in May (223) was up 16 percent from 192 in April, showing that buyers were getting back into the market after initial impact of the pandemic-cum-lockdown had passed.
The net result continues to be a spring unlike most in the region, where year-over-year sales volume was down 33.4 percent to $137.3 million in Arlington in May but average sales prices, at least in the single-family segment of the market, showing growth.
May figures were reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The year-over-year sales decline of 35 percent is almost irrelevant; the bigger question is how soon it will take the market to rebound reasonably fully to historic norms. Experts at the state and national levels expect sales to regroup during the second half of the year, although probably not enough to erase the downturn that occurred during the spring.
The average sales price of all properties that went to closing in May across Arlington was $727,872, up 2 percent from a year before. The growth was concentrated in one of the three legs of the market:
• The average sales price for single-family homes rose 6 percent to $1,123,614.
• The average sales price for attached homes, including townhouses and rowhouses, was down 1.7 percent to $487,721.
• The average sales price for condominiums was down 5 percent to $429,189.
A total of 36 properties went to closing for $1 million or more.
Homes that went to closing in May across Arlington garnered an average of 99 percent of original listing price, a strong showing but down from a year before, when the ratio was 100.5 percent.
Homes that sold in May spent an average of 19 days on the market, a slightly longer period than the average 17 days needed a year before.
Perhaps not surprisingly, many prospective sellers opted to keep their homes off the market in May. The 254 properties that came to market during the month represented a dip of nearly one-third from the 374 properties coming on a year before.
As a result, inventory continued to be tight, with the 253 homes for sale at the end of the month down 5.6 percent from an already constricted market a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting deals in 147 instances, followed by VA-backed loans (24) and cash (15). The relatively low number of all-cash transactions may suggest investors and home-builders are holding off to see how the market shakes out before jumping back in, or could not consummate deals to acquire properties on their terms.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
