The annual Live-In Arlington Info-Fair, produced by the Arlington County Department of Community Planning, Housing and Development, will be held in an online format this year due to the public-health situation.
The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is designed for those seeking to purchase or rent homes in Arlington.
The event will feature free seminars, classes and advice from industry experts on topics ranging from seeking a home to financing a purchase.
The event is free. For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonlife.org.
