The Washington region has now seen 37 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in home values, and last month’s median sales price was the highest growth, on a percentage basis, since December of 2013, according to new figures.
The median sales price of properties that went to closing across Washington and its inner core stood at $460,000 last month, up 7.9 percent from October 2018, according to data reported Nov. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Sales also were up, rising 9.3 percent from a year before to stand at 4,435, while total market volume for the month rose a hearty 15.1 percent to $2.4 billion.
(Figures represent sales data from the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
While median sales prices were higher, the growth was less geographically broad-based than it had been in September. For October, prices were up in Arlington, Fairfax, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties and the city of Alexandria, but were down in the District of Columbia and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church.
That said, the gain was healthy among the three legs of the market, rising 7 percent to $565,000 for single-family homes, also up 7 percent to $329,500 for condominiums and up 3.9 percent to $441,750 for townhouses.
The overall median sales price was up a whopping 44 percent from what was seen in October 2011, as the local market continued to pull itself out of the recession.
(With the exception of Alexandria, which has seen a slight decline, all jurisdictions across the region are in positive territory for the first 10 months of the year, with the median sales price of $458,244 regionwide up 4.2 percent from the same January-to-October period in 2018.)
In terms of homes that went to closing, only Arlington (down 4.6 percent) and the city of Fairfax (off 13.3 percent) posted declines. Two of the largest jurisdictions – Fairfax County (up 12.7 percent) and Montgomery County (up 19.2 percent) saw double-digit increases.
The 4,435 sales for October mark the highest for that month ever in the region, surpassing the 4,320 recorded in 2017. (For the year to date, sales are up 1.3 percent to 46,587.)
Inventory continues to be an issue for prospective purchasers, with the 8,495 properties on the market at the end of the month off 18 percent from a year before. That marks the fifth consecutive month of double-digit declines.
Only the District of Columbia (up 1.4 percent) had more inventory last month than in October 2018.
Inventory in all three sectors of the market (single-family, townhouse and condominium) was down regionwide, and the number of properties available for consideration was about half the October level reported in 2010.
The closer-in Northern Virginia localities – Alexandria, Arlington and Falls Church – reported the most significant tightening of inventory, down 46 percent, 49 percent and 78 percent, respectively.
Tighter inventory means buyers are willing to purchase without too much haggling, which was reflected in the 98.5-percent ratio of sales price to listing price for the month. That’s the highest for any October since the recession.
The cities of Alexandria and Fairfax had ratios of more than 100 percent, with Arlington not far behind at 99.2 percent.
Homes that sold across the region spent an exceptionally brisk average of 14 days between listing and ratified sales contract, down from 19 a year before and well below the 10-year running average of 25 for October. In Alexandria, Falls Church and Arlington, the average days on the market was less than 10, and even the highest (18 days) found in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties still represented a very fast pace.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
