Like their counterparts across the nation, prospective home-sellers in the Washington area are hoping to cash in on a hot real-estate market by listing their homes for top dollar.
But compared to some parts of the country, the expectations of sellers in the D.C. region seem in line with reality.
The median listing price for properties across the Washington region in October was $502,100, an increase of 4.6 percent from a year before, according to figures reported Nov. 5 by Realtor.com.
That rate of increase puts the Washington region decidedly in the middle of the pack, especially compared to areas like Boston (where the median listing price was up 13.9 percent to $699,100) and Los Angeles (up 16.9 percen to $995,100).
Also in double-digits: Philadelphia, where the median listing price was up 16.8 percent to $349,100; St. Louis, up 10.3 percent to $248,000; New York City, up 15.1 percent to $639,100; Tampa, up 10 percent to $308,000; Atlanta, up 10.6 percent to $355,100; and Sacramento, up 12.3 percent to $549,000.
Lower rates of growth could be found in Minneapolis (up 2.4 percent to $348,000); Milwaukee (3.8 percent to $300,000); Birmingham, Ala. (1.7 percent to $260,000); and Orlando (1.6 percent to $325,000).
But nowhere on the ranking of the top metro areas was there one with a lower listing price compared to a year before.
“Drawn in by low mortgage rates and the hope of more space, buyers have stayed in the housing market this fall, keeping prices high and pushing time on market to unseasonable lows,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.
“Although we saw growth in newly listed properties in the Northeast and West this month, we’ll need a consistent wave of fresh homes hitting the market in order to better match persistent buyer demand,” Hale said.
Among Virginia localities, the median listing price of $357,000 in Richmond was up 11.7 percent from a year before, while the median listing price of $326,000 in the Hampton Roads area (Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Newport News) was up 6.9 percent, according to the Realtor.com data.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
