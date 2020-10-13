Arlington board expected to allow hotel conversion to condos

Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 are expected to ratify a staff recommendation that will allow conversion of the Clarion Collection Hotel Arlington Court Suites into a residential property.
Under the proposal, the 187-unit hotel would be transformed into a 180-unit condominium on the 2.6-acre parcel. The building would remain at eight stories (zoning for the parcel would allow up to 12), and density would not increase. The number of parking spaces would decline slightly, from 153 to 150.
The site, at 1200 North Courthouse Road, is within walking distance of the Court House Metro station. The switch to residential use will bring the building back to its origins, having started life in the 1960s as an apartment.
Because there is no increase in density being sought, the parcel will not fall under requirements that the developer provide affordable units or contributions to the government’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund.
(Which is not to say the county government didn’t have its hands out in other ways; as part of the agreement, the developer will have to bankroll a public-art project valued at no less than $75,000 and provide support for several transportation-management improvements.)
On Oct. 3, the Planning Commission voted 12-0 in support of the proposal. The Transportation Commission also voted to support it.
The proposal to convert the building from hotel to residential use predates the COVID crisis, having been filed with county officials in October 2019. Under the proposal now headed to the County Board, the developer will have until October 2023 to obtain a final building permit.
For the county government, the change likely will result in a small decline in tax revenue, as hotels generally bring in more than residential properties. The county government anticipates an addition of nine public-school students emanating from the new condos.
