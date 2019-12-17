The parcel currently occupied by Crystal Houses, a fixture of Crystal City for nearly 60 years, will see a massive infusion of new housing under a plan approved by Arlington County Board members on Dec. 14.
A total of 819 new units plus several small community parks will be added to the 17-acre site on South Eads Street adjacent to the Aurora Highlands community. The new housing will be contained in four new apartment buildings and three rows of townhouses, and will augment the existing pair of 12-story apartment houses with 828 units that have been located on the site since 1961.
As part of the agreement with the county government, the developer (Roseland Residential) will convey a share of the parcel to build a seven-story apartment building that will serve low-income tenants. The developer also will make a contribution of $1.65 million to the county government’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund.
The new buildings will taper down in height and scale westward toward the Aurora Highlands single-family neighborhood, county officials said.
A small amount of retail space also will be part of the project, and the developer will be required to plant 359 new trees to mitigate the loss of 230 existing trees on the site, county officials said.
Among concerns raised by the public during the review process: The relative paucity of on-street parking as part of the development; the impact of the project on the nearby 23rd Street North restaurant corridor; and issues related to pedestrian travel within and around the parcel.
