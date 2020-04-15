The average sales price of homes that sold across Arlington during the first quarter of the year was up more than 23 percent from a year before, according to new data.
The average sales price of the 517 transactions during the January-February-March period stood at $823,597, up from $660,018 during the same period in 2019, according to a Sun Gazette analysis of data supplied by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The jump in sales prices came even as total sales, being held back by a lack of inventory, showed a year-over-year 2.5-percent decline for the first quarter. Higher sales in March were offset by fewer transactions in January and February.
Total sales volume, however, rose from $353 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $426 million this year.
In March, the 224 sales represented an increase of 11.4 percent from 201 a year before, while the average sales price was up 12.6 percent to $755,323 and was higher in all three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was up 7 percent to $1,125,536.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was up 14.9 percent to $561,402.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 10.5 percent to $476,453.
A total of 49 properties went to closing for more than $1 million for the month.
(Most of the homes that went to closing in March had been in the pipeline before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed but not stalled market activity.)
Homes that went to closing in March spent a brisk average of 18 days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement from 25 days a year before, and garnered 100.6 percent of original listing price, up from 99.9 percent.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 154 cases in March, followed by cash (45) and VA-backed loans (17).
The number of new listings coming onto the market in March (346) was effectively on par with a year ago, even counting the late-in-the-month, virus-related slowdown. Inventory remained tight, however, with just 203 properties listed for sale at the end of March, down from 240 a year ago.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
