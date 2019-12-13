Average sales prices across all sectors of the Arlington real estate market boomed in November, according to new data, but an ongoing dearth of inventory kept total sales in check.
A total of 173 properties went to closing during the month, according to figures reported Dec. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime. That’s down 13.6 percent from the 198 homes that sold in November 2018.
While sales were down, the average sales price was up a hearty 11.3 percent to $726,927, with higher prices reported in all three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was up a massive 24.8 percent to $1,232,402.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was up 11.3 percent to $509,699.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 13 percent to $452,362.
Add it all up, and the total sales volume for the month of $126.5 million was off 2.2 percent from a year before.
A total of 37 properties, or more than 20 percent of all sold inventory, changed hands for $1 million or more, and homes garnered 99.4 percent of original listing price, up from 97.2 percent a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 126 cases, followed by cash (28) and VA-backed loans (11).
Inventory remained the market’s major bugaboo, with the 211 homes on the market at the end of November representing a decline of roughly 40 percent from the 349 properties available a year before. And buyers were pouncing on what was available, as more than half of the homes that went to closing in November spent less than 10 days on the market before finding a purchaser.
Where is the market headed? That lack of inventory will continue to have an effect, as pending sales for November were down significantly from a year before.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.