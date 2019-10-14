Inventory remains the critical element in Arlington’s real-estate environment, with the number of properties on the market still running just half what they were a year before.
That dearth of properties continues to have an impact on the market in September, which saw total sales countywide down, prices up and overall sales volume slightly higher.
A total of 190 properties went to closing last month, according to figures reported Oct. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime. That’s down 8.7 percent from the 208 properties that sold in September 2018.
While sales were down, prices were higher, with the average sales price hitting $705,997, up 12.4 percent from a year ago.
But a closer inspection reveals that some of the jump was due to a larger percentage of single-family homes in the overall mix compared to September 2018. Looking at the three component pieces of the market shows a more subdued rate of growth:
• The average price of single-family homes sold in September was $1,089,735, up 9.6 percent.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was $480,269, up 4 percent.
• The average sales price of condominiums was $439,666, up 2.7 percent.
Add it all up, and total sales volume for the month of $133.4 million was up 2.1 percent.
In September, a total of 38 properties went to closing for more than $1 million.
The total available inventory at the end of the month was 262 homes, a decline of 51.3 percent from the 538 properties available at the end of September 2018. Which means buyers were ready to pounce: The average number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract was a relatively brisk 29, less than half the 63 days required to get a home through the process a year ago.
For the month, conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 139 cases, followed by cash (32).
Where is the market headed? Homes that came under contract in September were way up from a year before, although total pending sales were in negative territory. So the message is mixed.
Interesting to ponder: The market tends to go slightly dormant when approaching the holidays and onset of winter, but in recent years the length of that flaccid period has shrunk, and, given the lack of inventory, prospective purchasers may be willing to spend some of that time looking for properties rather than waiting for the thaw of early spring to ramp up.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
