March 1 is the deadline for Arlington residents who believe their 2021 property assessment is too high to file appeals with the county government’s Department of Real Estate Assessments.
An appeal with staff is the most common, though not only, way for owners of residential and commercial property to question their assessments. Appeals can be taken to the Board of Zoning Appeals and/or the Circuit Court, as well. Each has its own set of rules and deadlines.
Updated property-assessments notices hit the mail in late January, with the average residential-real-estate assessment up 5.6 percent from a year before due to rising home-sales prices.
Those assessment increases are generally in line with the current state of the county real-estate market, which has seen a healthy jump in prices over the past year despite COVID and lingering questions about the economy.
The average residential property (single-family homes, townhouses, rowhouses and condominiums included) assessment stood at $724,400 in the latest data, up from $686,300, with about 90 percent of homeowners across the community seeing increases.
Home assessments are made by county-government staff; billing and collection of taxes is done by the treasurer’s office, a constitutional office rather than part of the local government. Real-estate taxes are payable in two equal installments in June and October.
For information on the appeals process, see the Website at http://topics.arlingtonva.us/realestate/assessments/appeals/.
