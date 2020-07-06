Arlington ranks sixth statewide and second in Northern Virginia in the percentage of same-sex households, according to new Census Bureau data analyzed by the Virginia Realtors trade group.
A total of 0.67 percent of Arlington households are occupied by those in same-sex partnerships, according to the data, which comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Statewide, the largest share was reported in Clarke County (1.05 percent), followed by the cities of Norton (0.82 percent), Alexandria (0.77 percent) and Winchester (0.75 percent) and Lancaster County (0.72 percent).
Rounding out the top 10 were Wise County (0.7 percent), Arlington and the cities of Richmond (0.65 percent), Petersburg (0.64 percent) and Charlottesville (0.64 percent).
Fairfax County had the largest total number of same-sex households, but was not in the top 10 in terms of percentage share.
