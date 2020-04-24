Perhaps it’s a sign that life will be getting back to normal soon enough: Arlington government officials apparently have no plans to push back the June 15 real-estate tax deadline.
Although some Northern Virginia localities, notably Fairfax County, are giving residents an extra month to pay those taxes, Arlington likely will not be, the county’s board chair said.
“I do not know of any plans to push back the due date for real-estate taxes,” Libby Garvey told the Sun Gazette. It would require action by the County Board to do so.
Although the County Board is expected to set the fiscal 2021 budget and approve tax rates on April 30 – more than a week behind schedule due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – county Treasurer Carla de la Pava has told the Sun Gazette she expected tax bills to be on their way only a day or so behind what they would have been had times been normal. That should still give most Arlington taxpayers, or those who service mortgages, about five weeks to get their payments into the county coffers.
The stakes are high: De la Pava expects about $434 million in first-half real-estate payments to flow through her office after the bills are sent out.
County Board members likely will leave the 2019 tax rate of $1.023 per $100 assessed valuation in place for 2020, although most homeowners will end up paying more due to higher assessments.
Those who can’t pay face penalties – 5 percent if they pony up within 30 days, 10 percent if the delinquency runs longer – and, in the long run, potentially could face the loss of their homes to pay the taxes, although that is an exceptionally rare occurrence in Arlington.
Garvey built upon previous comments from de la Pava that those with trouble paying should contact the treasurer’s office to explore their options.
“Our treasurer is looking at ways to strengthen our Taxpayer Assistance Program (TAP), which has long been available for taxpayers having difficulty paying their real-estate taxes,” Garvey said. “That program allows for more flexibility in time than would a simple pushback of the [June 15] deadline.”
De la Pava “will do whatever she can within the law to help,” Garvey said.
Under the original budget timeline, the County Board had expected to hold public hearings on the spending package and tax rates on March 31 and April 2. Those hearings were pushed back to April 23 and revised to be held in a “virtual” format.
Real-estate taxes – due in equal installments in June and October – fund a significant portion of the Arlington government’s $1.4 billion annual budget. The arrival of the COVID virus and resulting economic downturn will not necessarily, in the short term, significantly impact the revenue brought in by the tax, because residential real estate is assessed at the market value each January.
There could be challenges to assessments of commercial properties in the wake of the economic downturn, however.
