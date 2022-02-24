When my clients sell their homes, they spend a lot of effort into getting it ready to show, then they often look around and think, “Wow, this place looks great – why didn’t we do some of these things years ago?!” Here are a few inexpensive ideas that can help make your current home a more appealing and livable sanctuary for you and your family.

1. Fill a box. Grab a big box, pick one room, and choose 10 things to donate, repurpose or throw out. You will be amazed how many things have piled up over time. Find 10 things that you don’t love, don’t use or are broken.

2. Make decisions. 90% of clutter can be from delayed decisions. Clean off the mail table, desk and anywhere else that papers pile up. Tackle the things that need to be tackled, then file, shred or throw away the rest.

3. Think holistically. Decide the needs of your family. Ask yourself, what do we use this room for? Then look around and consider how the furniture, décor and other items in the room are supporting the activities and needs of you and your family.

4. Rearrange. You can refresh the whole feel of a room just by rearranging some furniture, moving a lamp or two or rotating some accessories. Whether you decide to tackle a big job or a little one, either way, it will freshen things up.

5. Repair. Tackle all the little things that are so easy to procrastinate about – the lightbulb that burned out, the toilet paper holder that has come out of the wall, the loose pulls on your cabinets, the pesky little things you walk by every day and think, “I need to get that done.”

6. Add plants or flowers. Fresh-cut flowers can be pricey, but a potted orchid can last several weeks or months. You can breathe fresh life into a room with these easy-to-care-for plants: Pothos, Snake Plant (sansevieria), Fiddle Leaf Fig (ficus pandurata), Money Tree (pachira aquatica) or ZZ Plant (zamioculcas zamifolia). They look great on their own or grouped together, and you can vary their heights with plant stands.

7. Add lighting. Lighting is one of the most important factors of interior design, but it is often overlooked. Consider three sources of light for each room: ambient, task and accent. Ambient lighting is the natural light from your windows or lighting that substitutes for natural light such as track lights, recessed canned lighting and wall sconces. Task lighting is what you use to do things and can include desk lamps, reading lamps, vanity lights and under-the-counter lights. Finally, accent lighting is what most people think of as mood lighting, but it can also highlight art or architectural features in a room and draw the eye from less pleasing parts of the room. This can include spots, up-lights, picture lights, lights inside glass cabinets or even chandeliers and track lighting with dimmers.

8. Add Art. Art doesn’t have to be expensive. Create a wall gallery with black & white family photos framed and matted in a similar way. Web sites like mpix.com can turn a fun or cherished family photo into a mounted piece ready for hanging. Enlist your kids to create something special or whimsical and hang it in the mudroom or their bathroom.

9. Clean. Set aside an hour on Saturday morning and the whole family can scour the rarely cleaned parts of your house: baseboards, light fixtures, ceiling fans, windows. These are often dusty and grimy, and you will be amazed how much better things look after a good cleaning. Commit to deep clean and overhaul one room every quarter.

10. Embrace your style. Don’t decorate the way things look in a furniture catalog unless that is your style. Bring in things that you love and that make you happy when you see them, even if it’s a little kooky. Remember to use your good stuff, too; don’t save everything for a special occasion. Have dinner by candlelight on a Wednesday night!

11. Share. Share your home with people you love. Invite friends and family over to enjoy the space you’ve worked so hard to make your own.

