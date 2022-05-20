Even in today’s crazy seller’s market, careful preparation of your property and strategy can mean thousands of dollars to you in the end.

1. Enhance. Make sure your yard and front entry create a positive first impression. Is that door knob or mailbox looking a bit rusty? Replace them! Remember it’s the little things that make a difference. A few pansies or other bright flowers go a long way. If you’re like me and not really a gardener, flowers in pots are fine.

2. Declutter even if it means renting a storage space. Let your potential buyers see your fantastic storage spaces NOT crammed with all your stuff! Take care of any touch-up painting or better yet, commit to doing a fresh coat throughout the interior of your home. You will get your investment back and then some. Is your deck looking a little tired? Power wash and put on a fresh stain, being careful to replace any damaged or rotted wood.

3. Repair or replace items that don’t work properly. Be sure you are “show ready” by replacing any light bulbs that don’t work and make sure they are all consistent. The excuse of “it was like that when we bought it” doesn’t cut it in this climate. Make sure your kids understand the importance of making their beds (properly) and keeping their rooms tidy for the greater good – a fast sale at a high price! I’ve been known to bribe kids with a gift card before settlement if they do a good job!

4. Pay some attention to your bathrooms. Sometimes all they need is a new vanity and light fixtures. Did you know that you can actually paint ceramic tile? I didn’t until about 10 years ago! It should be done professionally though. Complete the picture by hanging fluffy white towels and making sure your grout and caulking look clean.

Enhancing your property with some of the tips outlined above in addition to a good pricing strategy, maximum exposure (MLS, social media and targeted campaigns to name a few), plus working with an experienced professional real estate agent to help you negotiate best terms and manage your transaction over the finish line should allow you to reap the financial benefits of this seller’s market.

Thinking about selling and don’t know where to begin? Call or email me for a comprehensive Seller Enhancement Checklist. I’d be happy to send you one!

Martha Floyd is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia with McEnearney Associates Realtors® in McLean, VA and a Lifetime, Top Producer. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today's complex market, contact Martha at 703.408.9478 or visit her website MarthaFloyd.com.

If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our Associates, please email: InsideNoVa@mcenearney.com or call 703.549.9292.

McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreMcEnearney