Home sales in the Washington region were down 38% last week compared with the same week in 2021. The frenzied activity of March, April and May 2022 has given way to a much more balanced real estate market.

Homes are beginning to sit when in previous months, they were gone in the blink of an eye. At this time last year, the median number of days on the market for a property was 12, whereas today it is 32. Because homes are staying on the market longer, sellers are now offering concessions to buyers and accepting lower than asking price for their home. This was unheard of just a few months ago.

The cause for this, as you may know, is the rise in interest rates. Early in 2022, a buyer could get a mortgage with a 3% interest rate. That same buyer today is looking at a 6.5%-7% interest rate. To put this in practical terms, if a buyer wanted to buy a $1 million home in February and put 20% down they would have paid $3,372 a month in principal and interest. That payment now with a 6.5% rate will be $5,056 a month.

Rising mortgage rates have reduced the buying power of most people seeking to buy a home and finance it. One solution to rising interest rates is to assume the existing mortgage of the owner of the home.

While this was common in the 1990s, few people have needed to consider this strategy when pursuing financing recently because interest rates were at historic lows. Now with rising rates it is something any home buyer should consider. Scott Silverstein, a mortgage lender with Caliber Home loans describes the process this way:

"Loan assumptions allow a person to accept the responsibility for an existing debt secured by a mortgage. It enables an existing borrower to be released from a loan and allows another person to be substituted while maintaining the same loan terms and conditions. The person assuming the loan must be able to income and credit-qualify to take over the debt. The current borrower is held responsible for making their payments until the transfer of liability is finalized."

While this process can take anywhere from 90 to 120 days, it can be a great opportunity for both buyers and sellers. The buyer can get a lower interest rate than might otherwise be available and the sellers can get their home sold for presumably a better price.

You can even assume an existing VA loan even if you are not military personnel. Because VA loans allow the borrower to finance 100% of the purchase price, this option would work well for someone who has 20% to put down and wants a low interest rate. Using our example of the $1 million buyer who has 20% to put down, they could potentially assume a VA loan at a significantly lower interest rate.

According to Alex Navarro of Intercoastal Mortgage, "One disadvantage of a non-vet assuming the loan is that the vet's loan that is being assumed has their eligibility tied up until the loan is refinanced or assumed by another vet."

One other thing to consider is that mortgages can only be assumed for the amount remaining on the loan. If a seller bought the home 25 years ago and has only a small amount left on the mortgage, the buyer could only assume what was remaining. For example, if the seller purchased a home for $500,000 and they have paid off $300,000 of that loan, the buyer can only assume the $200,000 that is remaining. They would not be able to fully finance a new loan at that same rate.

While the market shift might seem dire, especially for sellers, a good Realtor can help navigate any real estate situation. With tools like assumable mortgages, buyers and sellers can feel confident that now is still a great time to buy or sell their next home.

