With rising inflation, we are all thinking about ways to cut costs in our lives. As a homeowner, you most likely pay a monthly mortgage payment. Whether you can refinance to cut down on that payment or not, the easiest way to cut costs in the long term for a homeowner is by doing some routine maintenance on the interior of your home.

Major Appliances

The furnace and air-conditioning units are typically the most expensive appliances in your house. To prolong the life of an HVAC system, it is important to keep the system clean. It is recommended to have a certified professional clean it annually.

Fall is a great time to check the system and make sure that it is functioning before it is needed in the winter. It is also important that you change the furnace filters. A good rule of thumb for changing furnace filters: less expensive filters, change it more often.

If you have the 3-inch-thick filter, you need to change it twice a year.

If you have the 1-inch-thick filter, you need to change it four times a year.

To prolong the life of your hot water heater, clean it out on an annual basis. You will need to empty the tank to remove the sludge from the bottom before filling it back up again.

Smaller Appliances

Keep your dryer vents clean! Clogged dryer vents can cause your house to catch on fire. Remove the tubing from the base of the dryer and clean out any buildup in the line. Also check the exterior vent for any signs of lint.

Frost buildup in your freezer will “burn” your food affecting the taste and eventually leading to losses of food. If you see frost crystals starting to form, it is best to defrost your freezer.

Prevent a Mold Invasion

We in the Washington area live in a very humid environment. To prevent mold from growing, keep your home air-conditioned in the summer, buy at least one dehumidifier for your lower level, keep your home clean and look around for signs of mold growth.

Mold grows in damp, warm environments so make sure your roof doesn’t have any leaks. Have your roof examined on a regular basis for signs of leakage or missing shingles, which can lead to moisture intrusion. A leaky roof can contribute to mold in the attic. If you can, get up into your attic to look for water stains in your attic ceiling.

In addition to regular ceiling checks, look under the sink around pipes and at the base of toilets to make sure that there is no leakage near the floor. If a leaky pipe is left untreated, an overgrowth of mold spores is sure to follow.

By doing some routine maintenance around your home, you can save yourself thousands of dollars in the long term. Remember that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

