The conventional wisdom is that home sales fall off during this time of year, but today's housing market is anything but a traditional winter market.

Northern Virginia sales in November 2021 were 6% higher than at the same time last year, and 45% higher than in November 2019. Buyers are competing in a market with lower inventory, as the number of active listings in November 2021 was down 37% from November 2019.

While these facts may seem like a reason to put off looking for your dream home, this is still an excellent time to buy. As tight as the market is now, the real estate market may become even more competitive in the spring during the traditional buying season. Mortgage rates remain low by historical standards, but this may not last long given the inflationary pressures in the economy.

There are many strategies a savvy buyer can use to make a purchase decision quickly and beat out other competitive offers without taking on undue risk. The most important factor in any real estate transaction is who you have as your agent.

An experienced Realtor will have multiple tricks up their sleeve to help your offer stand out amongst the crowd. One such tip that I like to use with my clients is the “Pre-offer home inspection.”

Virginia is a “buyer beware” state, so it’s important to have a home inspection. Having an inspection prior to offer submission can be a wonderful thing for both buyers and sellers. Pre-offer inspections allow a buyer to write an offer not contingent upon a home inspection, which both strengthens their offer and assures them that an independent professional has looked over the home for defects.

Pre-offer inspections remove the risk for the sellers as well because they no longer have to worry that the buyers will ask for money or concessions after problems are found during a home inspection or worse yet, having buyers walk away from the transaction completely. If a seller is willing, I highly recommend having a pre-offer inspection with a reputable home inspector.

It may seem like there are no houses on the market because inventory is so low, but that is not the case. A house that has been sitting on the market for a long time presents a fabulous opportunity for buyers who want to buy in a certain area. The home may not have the updates or finishing touches you were looking for, but a good Realtor will have a list of contractors who can assist with inexpensive updates that will turn blah into beautiful.

Also, if you are only looking online for homes and not actually walking through them, you may be missing out. Some homes do not show well online because the photographs are inferior, or the home was not staged well. If you find a home online in your ideal location, ask your Realtor to walk through the home with you. You may find that the house looks better in person. If the home has been on the market a while, you will be dealing with a more motivated seller, which will work to your advantage.

With interest rates historically low and prices continuing to rise, the time to purchase is now.

