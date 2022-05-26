As a Realtor, this is a question I receive daily. News reports about the significant rise in interest rates over the past couple of months as well as stories of buyers having to spend thousands over asking price have made people curious.

My response is the same to all: "It's wonderful!"

It is obviously a great time to be a seller. Homes are typically selling above asking price with little or no contingencies and other favorable terms for the listing side. Inventory continues to be in tight supply and this will likely continue for the foreseeable future, especially in Northern Virginia in particular and the greater DC area in general.

In spite of rising interest rates, there continues to be a flurry of home-buying activity. The Federal Reserve has hinted that there may be more rate hikes to come this year.

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Bright MLS chief economist, speculates that "the Federal Reserve will raise rates several more times in 2022.” That being said, the market is starting to slow. Sellers interested in putting their homes on the market must be aware that the time of lucrative bidding wars is not as definite as it was during the market frenzy of even a couple of weeks ago.

But what about for the buy side? Now is the ideal time to buy a home! The slowing housing market will create better opportunities for the many buyers who lost out on purchasing a home a month or two or three ago when they were caught up in the spring bidding wars with multiple escalating offers on each home.

More good news for buyers is that while interest rates are rising, they are still at historic lows. It was only a few short years ago when a "good rate" was around 5%. Additionally, future demand for housing and its short supply should keep prices rising for the foreseeable future.

Amazon HQ2 moving into Crystal City and Boeing into Arlington will provide many new jobs in the area that will put a further squeeze on available housing so if you were thinking of buying, now is the time!

With the historically low interest rates and hope of rising prices, the future of the housing market in the DC area looks steady. The key to selling your home for top dollar, or not overpaying for your future home, is having the right Realtor at your side throughout the process. The intricacies of the market are more navigable with an experienced guide.

