Being stuck at home may have some advantages – particularly if you own your home and can use some of the extra time many of us find on our hands for exterior maintenance and improvements. I consulted with a local Class A contractor and home inspector – to ask them for some commonly deferred exterior maintenance issues they see.
Walk around your house and notice items that maybe you haven’t before – peeling paint, cracks in mortar, blocked gutters… Look up, down, along and behind. Check out the roof (from afar), the siding, under the deck, along the retaining walls and sidewalks, etc. See if any of the following are issues at your home – and, make a list so you can tackle them one-by-one:
- Does your chimney have a cap on it or is it open to the elements? Most chimneys need a cap to keep water from getting into the flue.
- Are there sticks, leaves or other debris in gutters? When these build up they can cause leaks. Consider guards, screens or some system for keeping them clear. While at it, make sure all drains are clear (by basement doors, yard drains, and at garage entrances). Follow buried downspouts to the evacuation point making sure they’re clear so water can flow freely. Downspout extenders should remain attached and carry water many feet away from your foundation.
- Is soft-washing or pressure-washing needed at gutters, trim or siding? We think of decks getting washed – but the main house may need it, too. I often note white gutters that have become a dingy, streaked gray.
- Is your roof streaked with blackish-gray stains? This organic matter can be cleaned and makes a world of difference in the home’s appearance.
- Check wood trim (windows, doors, corners, porch pillars and posts) – winter and lots of rain is hard on wood. There may be soft spots or obvious rot. This is easily remedied – in fact, a product like Bondo, first popular in auto-body work, may be used… It has a great application on wood rot.
- Trip hazards – as the ground freezes and unfreezes during colder months, it can heave pavers and flagstones, creating trip hazards. Level these as they create liability for you and others.
- Caulking is often overlooked – make sure it is not cracked around windows, doors and trim – avoid water intrusion. Simply re-caulking can mean moisture is not getting in where it shouldn’t be.
- Mortar may suffer following winter – check between bricks and stone, and also on porches and stoops. Railings may need to be re-anchored if mortar has cracked.
- Grading is a common reason water enters a home. There should be a slight grade away from the house (inspectors also recommend that you don’t put mulch right up against the house – run a foot or two of stone, then mulch if you have beds where you want some kind of cover).
- Metal railing and lintels (metal piece over doors and windows) can corrode during repeated wet weather if paint gave way and the metal was repeatedly wet. This can cause bubbling/de-lamination of the metal – as metal expands, it puts pressure on mortar and may cause cracking. New railings may be needed, though a skilled contractor can sometimes save the situation.
- Inspect fences for leaning, missing pickets, mal-adjusted doors and gates.
- Clear laundry vents – excess lint is one of the biggest causes of house fires. And ensure a cover is in place to keep critters out.
- Re-seal asphalt driveways – a new coat of black sealant can make a huge impact.
- Check for and seal holes where mice, squirrels or other critters may gain entrance.
- Walk along retaining walls – monitor for movement and soil displacement – make sure they’re not bowing. (There should be some drainage method so pressure does not build up behind them – this is why they sometimes topple!)
- Check under decks – look at deck hangers, note any popping screws or nails on the surface. Check posts for rot. Ensure there are no loose railings or posts. Keep these elements strong for safety!
Admittedly, we could double this list – but this offers a good start on basic maintenance. And, much of it you can tackle yourself or hire contractors to do…. Remember, they’re essential workers, looking for work and since this is exterior, you don’t need to worry about them coming inside.
Ann McClure is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia and Maryland with McEnearney Associates, Inc. in McLean, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today’s complex market, contact Ann at 301-367-5098 or visit her website AnnMcClure.com.
If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our Associates, please email: InsideNoVa@mcenearney.com or call 703.549.9292.
McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreMcEnearney
