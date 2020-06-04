You have exhausted your searches on Zillow, Realtor.com and a myriad of other real estate sites. The same properties show up time and time again, and they don’t quite meet your particular needs. What are you supposed to do?
In these days of low inventory in the real estate market, it might be the right time to build a custom home instead. The process seems daunting, but with the right Realtor to guide you through the steps, it is a lot easier than you would expect.
Building a home is a multi-step process with a variety of different things to consider. Most of the work that you have to do is actually in the first three steps. The first and most important step of the process is finding the right builder. Like other service industries, finding an experienced builder who builds quality homes in a timely manner while meeting your specific needs and budget might seem like finding a needle in a haystack, but remember, you are not alone in this!
A good agent will have their top three builders ready to recommend to you. Real estate agents see a lot of houses. Specifically, they see a lot of NEW houses, so they have had the chance to tour homes built by a multitude of different builders. Don't be fooled into choosing a builder based solely on his floor plans. Most builders can accommodate your desired floor plan at minimal cost. All builders are not equal, and it is best to consult a real estate professional to assist you. Builder contracts are usually quite complicated, but an excellent agent will have the experience needed to navigate them. After all, this will probably be the largest purchase you ever make and you will hopefully be living in your new home for many years to come.
Once you have chosen your builder, it is time to move on to the second step and find the best lot that will suit your custom build. Every lot is unique and it takes an expert eye to determine whether a lot will work for you and your new home. Pricing lots is not the same as pricing already built homes. Many distinct factors come into play when evaluating a lot's worth. Even in the same neighborhood, there can be a wide range of prices because of buildability (floodplains and easements) and the lot’s topography.
For example, a home buyer who wants a walkout lower level in their next house should look for a lot with a slight slope. The best slope is a gentle one from the front to the back. Better still is a relatively flat lot with a mild slope to the side. This would allow a walkout main level and a walkout or walk-up lower level, giving you more freedom in the design of your home.
Other factors to consider when choosing your lot would be how the lot sits in the neighborhood. If it is in a valley, you may be dealing with water issues on a regular basis. Your local city or county websites are good resources for information about individual properties. Usually, these websites contain search engines with topographical maps that show whether or not a property is in a floodplain and the steepness of the slope. Virginia is a caveat emptor state, otherwise known as a "buyer beware" state. This means that the responsibility of doing the due diligence about the features and pitfalls of the property falls on you, the home buyer.
The third and last step in your home building equation is choosing the design. Many builders have promulgated their own designs that can be adjusted to suit your needs. A completely custom home, however, requires an architect. Most architects charge by the hour so it is best to find a base design from a website like architectualdesigns.com or homeplans.com and have them alter it for you. You can even check out books with floor plans from the local library! Computer models and floor plans can then be adjusted to meet your exacting standards. Once again, your agent’s recommendation for a builder is key. Excellent builders use outstanding architects.
After those three steps have been accomplished, your builder takes over from there! You will maintain a close relationship with them throughout the rest of the process so that they can determine your preferences for exterior and interior finishes, but they will handle all of the site permitting through the county and contracting work from site prep through the final touches.
Then, when everything has been completed and the occupancy permit has been granted, you will hear the seemingly magical words, “Welcome home to your dream home!”
Jean Beatty is a licensed real estate agent in VA, MD, and DC with McEnearney Associates, Inc in McLean, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today's complex market, contact Jean at 301-641-4149 or visit her website JeanBeatty.com.
If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our Associates, please email: InsideNoVa@mcenearney.com or call 703.549.9292.
McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreMcEnearney
