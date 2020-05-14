When we think of home … maybe we think of shelter or, somewhere we like to entertain family and friends. Perhaps it’s a quiet respite after work or a place to enjoy lazy weekends.
But, never before has it been work, school, the place to host online social gatherings, conduct Zoom meetings, field numerous conference calls, “attend” virtual conferences and workshops. It’s never been the place where you shuffle your workspace to make space for the kids to do schoolwork or “attend” an online lesson.
Never have we had to carve out workspaces, clear dining room tables and breakfast bars and work from home so continuously that we experience posture issues, strained eyes, and cabin fever. Until now.
We are all learning new ways to use our homes – whether we have a dedicated office or not. So, what do we do if we don’t have a home office? Where can we carve out some workspace, or a place where the kids can do homework and study or where different family members can rotate into the space at different times? How do we find a quiet space to host Zoom meetings? Where can we sit, work and be inspired to innovate and problem-solve?
I recently interviewed a couple of local business owners who had great ideas.
For instance, Niki VanEch, a talented local interior designer and owner of VanEch Studio and Design offered really smart suggestions for clever workspace solutions. She suggested ideas for utilizing corners, small nooks and even unused wall space where a narrow profile desk or work surface might be installed.
She had a suggestion for converting a modest closet into an office – and, the coolest feature – it had small roll-away barn doors. So, if you are working and need to walk away to focus on something else, you have this beautiful and artistic design element where you can simply roll your barn doors closed.
Another good idea: Creating space under stairs to a basement that is often just a closet (frequently home to old luggage, boxes and wayward spiders). By removing that long wall beneath the steps, finding a small desk with some shelving and offering cute and useful accessories and great lighting – it can be transformed from an under-utilized space into something truly inviting and cozy. It is a thoughtfully designed space where one might enjoy a hot cup of tea while reading, writing, or really digging into a project.
Niki even shared some really clever and smart-looking floating desks that can become beautiful design elements in a room.
But what if you feel cramped – you have employed some good ideas but you just need more places to go? You are sick of your proverbial “four walls.”
Gifted landscape architect Pragya Mishra, owner of Artscapes, would ask you to consider what “rooms” you can create in your outdoor space. Can you create space for inspiration, reading, writing, and even meeting outside?
Pragya has helped people with beautiful patios and decks – she has designed small spaces with Adirondack chairs and firepits on a gravel base, or just the simple bench or chair beneath a tree. You can get really clever with outdoor lighting and simple pergolas that have power running to them where a fan can be installed to blow the pesky mosquitoes and gnats away while you avoid pesky family members working inside!
Outside can be a great space for conference calls – no barking dogs, screaming kids, other family members on their own Zoom calls and bouncing sounds, in general. Yes, sometimes we have to contend with the zealous neighbor who opts to mow his lawn right as you start your conference call, but – there will likely always be something with which to contend and at least this way you get a change of scenery and some fresh air.
Pragya even offered some great solutions for townhouses – so, small yards work, too!
Home – even though how we use it has changed – can actually benefit from some carefully re-thought and re-purposed space. If you would like to learn more from either of these bright professionals about great ideas for your home, please reach out to me – I’m happy to connect you!
Ann McClure is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia and Maryland with McEnearney Associates, Inc. in McLean, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today’s complex market, contact Ann at 301-367-5098 or visit her website AnnMcClure.com.
If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our Associates, please email: InsideNoVa@mcenearney.com or call 703.549.9292.
McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreMcEnearney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.