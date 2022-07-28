Congratulations! You have a new job and now you're moving to our nation's capital!
During this exciting time, one thing is nagging at the back of your mind: Where am I supposed to live? The DMV is a vast region that has neighborhoods ranging from urban to rural with everything in between. With so many options, how are you supposed to decide?
There are three key things to keep in mind when choosing a neighborhood: 1. Location; 2. Commute; 3. How do I want to spend my free time?
An old real estate joke begins like this, “What are the three most important things to look for when buying a home?” The answer is “Location, location, location!” A good Realtor will know the pros and cons of each neighborhood in the region.
From the very first conversation you have when you reach out to an agent, a good Realtor will ask you many different questions to try to determine the best fit for you. This includes things like what do you want to do in your free time? Do you need to be close to various houses of worship? How far do you want to drive (or walk) to get to a grocery store? And if you have children, is there a preferable school district you want your children to attend? All of these factors will help your Realtor determine the best fit for you.
The next thing to consider is your commute. Traffic in the Washington area cannot be ignored. It is necessary to determine which areas in the region will make your commute bearable. Your Realtor will ask your questions such as, where is your office located? How often will you need to show your face in your office? What hours will you be working? If your job requires that you work Monday-Friday 9-5, you will need to understand how long it will take to get to work.
Other factors to consider would be, will you rely upon public transportation or will you drive in? Would you like to walk or bike to your office? The answers to these questions will be important in determining where you will live.
Finally, the DC area is a diverse tapestry of neighborhoods. There are a multitude of educational, athletic and artistic opportunities to enrich your spare time. Washington itself has many museums and monuments if your interest lies in history. The Kennedy Center downtown offers a free concert every day if your interests are more theatrical.
Maryland and Virginia have numerous hiking and biking trails if you enjoy the outdoors, and farther out, many wineries and breweries are within an hour’s drive of the city. Locally, various towns throughout the region are rich with festivals and celebrations throughout the year. Your Realtor can be a wealth of information to help you discover what the different areas around the Beltway have to offer and to help you determine the best place to live.
There are always challenges when moving to a new place, but finding the perfect home shouldn’t be one of them! Finding a good Realtor will help make the transition as seamless as possible. Reach out today!
