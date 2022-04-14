Oh, you may have you been singing the BLUES because the movers are delayed or prepping for a sale has forced you into an AirBnB while the bathrooms are being gutted.

But BROADWAY covers all the bases and it is time to name the shows that match your experiences:

♫ “All I want is a room somewhere, far away from the cold, night air, with one enormous chair – oh, wouldn’t it be loverly?” Could this be you after months of open houses and multiple contracts?

♫ “Please, sir, I want some more?” Could this be hungry you waiting now for six-plus months for the stove or refrigerator you ordered to be built and delivered? Supply chain issues, eh?

♫ “I wanna be in the room where it happens.” Need your own home office where you can get work accomplished and Zoom without distractions?

♫ “A candle’s in the window and the kettle’s always on.” Want friends and family nearby and welcome after years of anonymous high-rise living?

♫ “Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes.” Heck, it is only a year, but is this how long it has taken you to finally get rid of that old futon or gently help your child clean up his/her credit?

♫ “And the wavin' wheat can sure smell sweet, when the wind comes right behind the rain.” Don’t you love the fresh cut grass smell right after the lawn guys come spruce up your yard?

♫ “I think I'm gonna like it here!” Finally finding the perfect neighborhood with the right combination of Metro stop, coffee shop and bike paths.

♫ “Master of the house, doling out the charm, ready with a handshake and an open palm.” Sound like the sellers you’ve been running into?

♫ “We did what we had to do, won't forget, can't regret, what I did for love.” Oops, do you now have 3.5 growing kids in a two-bedroom apartment?

♫ “Chim chiminey, chim chiminey, chim chim cher-ee, when you're with a sweep, you're in glad company.” Now, where is Dick Van Dyke when you need a chimney inspection?

♫ “Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match, find me a find, catch me a catch, look through your book and make me a perfect match.” Realtors really are matchmakers finding your perfect next home or the very best buyer.

♫ “I know a whoopee spot where the gin is cold but the piano's hot!” Your house-warming party will be so memorable; invite me.

The joy of renovation makes some people giddy and they’ll dash off a little diddy. The noisy clashes over tile decisions and lighting choices can replicate the chandelier’s crash in the "Phantom of the Opera."

Professional lyricists dig deeply to find what is important giving us comfort. Oh, they may not rhyme “loan-to-value” with “ratification” in verse, but who can?

Listen … talking and singing about home is all around us non-stop. Everywhere you turn, hearth and home are major themes on our private stage performances.

Test your knowledge, find the answers below, and drop me an email (aaduff1@gmail.com) with other fine examples of where Broadway has offered up anthems to celebrate your own home experiences. Smile or cry, it is where we sleep, laugh, dine and feel safe.

Sing along with me, won’t you?

♫ Answers ♫

ydaL riaF yM, revilO, notlimaH, yawA morF emoC, tneR, amohalKO, einnA, selbaresiM seL, eniL surohC A, snippoP yraM, fooR eht no relddiF, ogacihC

Ann Duff is a licensed real estate agent in VA, DC and MD with McEnearney Associates Inc. in Old Town Alexandria, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today’s complex market, contact Ann at 703-965-8700 or visit her website AnnDuff.com.

If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our Associates, please email: InsideNoVa@mcenearney.com or call 703.549.9292.

McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreMcEnearney