We thought only doctors and drug dealers needed immediate communications. Those chunky little fashion accessories appeared in my real estate world in 1990 and suddenly "contact me now" applied to everyone.

The buzz on your waistband meant that you had to find a phone to call someone back. Yes, in the middle of the grocery store, dog-walking or date night, a phone was needed, right away.

No messages could be left, no clue unless you recognized the phone number, and the next action took you to find a land-line phone or something called a “car phone.” Yikes, I spent many an hour negotiating contracts from the front seat of my car.

I will stop this walk down no-tech meltdown memory lane, especially since some of my dearest clients are the same age as my first pager. Now, the world has progressed and jumped billions of years ahead.

After 2020, Zoom is passé, FaceTime is cute, and almost anything can be legally signed using a cellphone app. Just this week, I spoke to clients in Paris using WhatsApp Messenger to review a sales contract. (I feel so hip and cool.)

All of this access affects Realtors, buyers and sellers. Heck, I certainly can’t skip a call from a 443 area code because that is probably David Y. moving here from Michigan, ignore a 917 number because it means Ashley D. is trying to plan a tour, or turn away a 614 call from someone who might be driving past my pretty listing just now.

Oh, just like everyone, we get wacky calls, but Realtors especially can’t block them because we don’t know who needs help. We must muddle through solicitations galore, scam calls, mechanical voices, offers to clean gutters, fix computers and extend warranties on long-gone cars — sound familiar?

Finally, with so many clients in security-laden work settings where personal phone calls are not allowed, I recommend planning ahead, especially when trying to get a sales contract or lease application through quickly. In that kind of lockdown and without the olden day pagers and Blackberries, or with cellphones turned off, we might have to rely on actual human backup. Heck, home answering machines may even be called into action. You don’t want to miss the opportunity for the perfect home or best interest rate — stay connected.

Do as I suggest, but sometimes forget, and tag every call with contact info right away so that names pop up on the screen next time. Also, use the BLOCK caller tools on your phone to shut down time-wasters, one phone number at a time, or the app to predict spam calls coming from call centers.

But, of course, like most serious Realtors, I always keep my phone turned on, because it might be YOU!

