What was once a strong seller’s market in the spring has begun the pendulum shift back to being a more favorable market for buyers. While this might be good news if you are looking to buy a house, what do you do if you need to sell one?

Although most people understand the importance of taking care of big projects around the house in preparation for a sale, such as replacing an old roof and ensuring there is no peeling paint, equally important are the little things if you want to get top dollar for your home.

Recently, I have had multiple clients who were able to buy their homes at greatly reduced list prices because the homes “sat” on the housing market for a while. Does this mean every home is selling this way? Thankfully, the answer is no. Homes that are properly prepared and well-priced still sell quickly despite the market slowdown. Here are some tips to help get your home market ready:

If it was a problem for you, it will be a problem for your buyers.

Do you have rodents living in the house? Did you have the pests removed, but have not yet fixed the damage they left behind? It is vitally important to take care of this problem before listing.

Not only do mice and other critters destroy insulation, chew wires and damage other vital aspects of your home, but they also leave behind droppings that can be harmful to humans and pets. Many buyers won’t even consider buying a home if there is an existing rodent problem so it’s best to fix this problem beforehand.

If you have resolved the problem, are you making sure that it won’t happen again in the future? Are the trees around your house trimmed to prevent wildlife from entering your house? Have you filled in gaps in the roof and siding to make sure they cannot enter the house? As the saying goes, the best offense is a good defense so make sure that your home is sealed before putting it on the market.

Curb appeal is a big deal.

Is your walkway uneven? Are the bricks missing mortar? The first impression a potential buyer has of your home is the one that lasts. If they trip on the walkway going up to the door, that important first impression will not be a positive one.

Nowadays, many companies specialize in leveling concrete walkways to ensure that step heights are correct. Many of those same companies can also repoint brick around the house. These small exterior touches as well as some nicely completed landscaping will really help highlight the exterior selling points of your home.

A clean house is a "sold" house.

A pristine exterior will only get potential buyers in the door, a clean house is what sells it. Have you cleaned your carpets recently? If you open the closet door and see a dark line or have dark areas near the wall, then I suggest you have your carpets professionally cleaned. A good carpet cleaner can make your carpets look like new again, which will be a big selling point for buyers.

Does your home have an odd odor? The cliché of a Realtor baking cookies at an open house exists for a reason! You want your home to smell inviting. A good Realtor can help you determine where a bad odor is coming from and recommend ways to eliminate those odors from your house. Sometimes we become “nose-blind” to our own home, so a second opinion can help you determine where problem areas might exist. Once the source has been identified and resolved, you should have an odor exterminator come in to resolve the problem completely.

While these things might seem small and insignificant, you only have one chance to make a great first impression! So, when getting your house ready to sell, don’t forget the little things!

Jean Beatty is a licensed real estate agent in VA, MD, and DC with McEnearney Associates Realtors® in McLean, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today's complex market, contact Jean at 301-641-4149 or visit her website JeanBeatty.com.

