If this will be your first time purchasing a home, then congratulations, this can be a rewarding investment. Congratulations on making the decision to pay your own mortgage, not your landlord’s!

We all dream of a place to call our own. It is exciting once you choose to turn that dream into a reality. This is much more than a real estate transaction, this is a place that will provide a comfortable haven for you and your loved ones, a place to mark special occasions, and a place where you will make lasting memories.

The keys to a successful experience begin with assembling a great team to walk you through the process. The process must begin with enlisting the help of a full-time real estate agent. Ignore the hype in ads and on the internet, instead choose your Realtor based on recommendations from family and friends. A great agent is an essential resource who can refer you to professionals they have worked with over the years. These skillful people will already have proven their worth, and you can benefit from their expertise.

Upon choosing an agent to work on your behalf, ask them for the names of two or three recommended lenders. A good agent will know good lenders who will go the extra mile and provide top-notch customer service. Feeling comfortable with a lender is essential. The loan officer reviews your income, assets and liabilities and runs your credit. They will match a loan program to fit your specific needs. There are even loan programs especially made for you, the first-time homebuyer.

Once selected, it is important to obtain a pre-approval letter. This will save both time and emotion. There is nothing more frustrating or disappointing than falling in love with a home and finding out you don’t qualify to purchase it. Starting your loan process early is vital to make sure there aren’t any errors on your credit report that need to be corrected. Sometimes these can take considerable time to correct.

Thirdly, of course, the seller will want to see a good pre-approval letter to assure that the buyer can obtain a loan. When comparing rates, be sure to ask for a zero point rate quote so that the comparison is truly apples to apples. Remember also, the market fluctuates daily, so if you are comparing rates, it is important to make your comparisons on the same day.

Be sure you are represented by a buyer agent. Consumer advocates in the early 1990s helped push for the creation of buyer representation. Prior to the advent of buyer agency, agents working with buyers were actually sub-agents of the sellers, meaning they weren’t working for what was best for the buyer but actually in the best interest of the seller.

A buyer agent has a fiduciary obligation to represent your best interest. They will both advise you on how to make a good offer and advocate and negotiate on your behalf. It does not cost you any more to work with a buyer agent. Traditionally in the Washington area, the seller actually pays the buyer agent’s compensation. Please confirm with your agent this is how they work. Why wouldn’t you want someone working for your best interests when the stakes are so high?

Finally, you will want to ask for a recommendation for a title or settlement company. They are the ones who will actually review past sales of a property, review deeds and ensure that the title is clear of any liens. They will also issue title insurance to protect your interest down the road. See my last article outlining the duties of the title company in your purchasing process.

When you assemble a team of successful professionals, including a real estate agent, a loan officer and a title company, you have found the keys to a successful purchase of your first home. Good luck; this is an exciting adventure with a huge payoff for years to come!

