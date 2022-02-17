Wow, what a year 2021 was! Following are some interesting statistics at the national level and some predictions for 2022.
National Trends From 2021
Existing home sales rose to 6.29 million with 68.4% of Americans owning homes. Housing starts in late 2021 were 1.52 million, with single-family housing starts at 1.039 million.
In spite of an overall shortage in inventory, homebuying activity remained strong in 2021 and that trend is continuing thus far in 2022. Following are some key buyer statistics and an overview of buyer behaviors nationally.
In 2021 the average first-time buyer was 33 years old with the average down payment of 7%. 34% of all buyers were first- time buyers, an increase from 2020 where first-time home buyers comprised 31%. The top two buyer compromises were the price of the home and the condition of the home. 27% of buyers made a compromise on price and 21% made a compromise on condition.
It was absolutely a sellers’ market in 2021 and that trend is continuing. Most sellers were trading up. 46% purchased a larger home, 61% purchased a newer home and 48% purchased a more expensive home.
The top three reasons for selling were: 1) a desire to live closer to family and friends; 2) the home was too small; and 3) the current neighborhood became less desirable. The average equity sellers had in their homes was $85,000 and the most stunning of all, homes sold for a median of 100% of the final listing price. Listings received an average of four offers before closing.
Regional Trends From 2021
In regional trends, the Northeast saw an increase in new construction with homes selling quickly and close to full price. First- time buyers were an even higher percentage than the nation as a whole, at 41%. Median buyer income was $108,300 and single and multi-family housing starts increased by 28.9%. The median length of time on the market was one week!1
National Predictions for 2022
Again, on the national level, we can expect smaller home price gains. But in spite of the smaller gains, the real estate market in most cities will still continue to favor sellers.2 Housing inventory is trending toward smaller homes as the share of homes having between 750 and 1,750 square feet has increased about 7% from 2020.3 If this trend continues it is great news for our millennial population looking to purchase a starter home.
Finally, cities are making a comeback. The increase in remote work in 2020 and 2021 created a mass exodus from cities to suburbs, but there are indications that some buyers wish to return to city living. Housing industry data shows online searches for urban properties has surged. In addition, the data shows that the urban exodus has slowed significantly, and cities are growing again.4
Regional Predictions for 2022
In our local market, sellers are definitely still prevailing with any available inventory being snatched up in a very short amount of time. One cautionary note: When interest rates rise (and they already have), buyers will begin to get priced out of what they want to buy, which ultimately will affect sales prices.
Interested in buying or selling this year? Contact me, I have the tools and strategies to help you navigate our local real estate market.
Martha Floyd is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia with McEnearney Associates Realtors® in McLean, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today's complex market, contact Martha at 703.408.9478 or visit her website MarthaFloyd.com.
If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our Associates, please email: InsideNoVa@mcenearney.com or call 703.549.9292.
McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreMcEnearney
Notes:
1 2021 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, compiled in Brian Buffini’s Real Estate Report, US Edition 1st Biannual 2022
2 Brandon Cornett Housing Forecasts for 2022 Predict Another Year of Steady Price Growth
3 Sabrina Speianu, Danielle Hale, “August 2021 Monthly Housing Market Trends Reports: Seller Activity Warms Up as 432,000 Newly-Listed Homes Hit the Market.” Realtor.com
4 Sanjiv Das, “Homebuyers fled city as Covid spread, but many are heading downtown again.” MarketWatch.com
