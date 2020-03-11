This week’s Ask McEnearney column is sponsored and written by Ann McClure of McEnearney Associates Realtors®, your local real estate resource. To learn more about this article and relevant Northern Virginia market news, contact Ann at 301-367-5098 or email ann@annmcclure.com. You may also submit your questions to McEnearney Associates via email for response in future columns.
If you were to look up the word “Realtor,” you might find a definition that reads something like this: “a person who acts as an agent for the sale and purchase of buildings and land; a real estate agent.” But, that would be a misnomer – because a “REALTOR®” is a trade name that refers to a professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® –AND someone who helps people buy and sell homes and who must also adhere to the Association’s Code of Ethics.
Key to this, are two words – “professional” and “ethics.” Certainly, we all understand that a REALTOR® can help us to buy or sell. But why is being a professional important and what else do REALTORS® do for their clients?
A “professional” is skillful and adept, learned and an expert. And, they are able – in fact, willing and able - to skillfully anticipate the needs of others, to listen to their housing goals and desires, to strategize a winning outcome, to anticipate pitfalls, to empower with knowledge and options, to negotiate nuanced contracts, to navigate turbulent high-running emotions and to channel energies and wayward clients across the finish line to closing. A “professional" cares about a client’s future and helps them secure it by educating for informed decision-making.
A “professional” doesn’t just stick a sign in the yard or show a single property and write a thoughtless offer with no strategy behind it to see what “sticks.” A “professional” shows up EVERY work day and delivers the absolute best they can to their clients – they are tireless workers, trusted advisors, keen negotiators, skillful counselors and they will try and try and try again and again until they meet their clients’ needs.
Sometimes, that means helping a client eliminate options or arrive at a decision that “this is not the house,” for them or “not the buyer,” for their house. And it does not matter if it takes many failed attempts before success, because a REALTOR and a true professional adheres to a Code of Ethics that, essentially, states that they will represent their client to the best of their ability.
And, because REALTORS® become trusted professionals, they sometimes wander into other related territory, all with the goal of helping their clients… Some lesser-known ways a REALTOR® can help might include:
- Helping a client decide when NOT to buy or sell
- Doing research toward appealing a tax assessment
- Assessing the types of home improvements that make the most sense – where an owner might get the best return on investment and sharing what updates will appeal to buyers in the current environment
- Helping envision how a property might best be used
- Assessing whether a property will make for a good investment / assisting with a 1031-Tax Exchange
- Helping owners figure out how to hold ownership to property… In a trust? Tenants in common? Etc. Or, if it might make sense to bequest a property to a favorite charity.
- Working closely with estate attorneys and financial advisors
- Being a trusted resource and knowing the best tradespeople – having a connection to them that can help their clients. Many agents network with local businesses and are very plugged in to service providers in the area.
- Connecting clients with local talent (interior designers, space planners, architects and landscape architects) in effort to avoid tragic design mistakes
- Noting potential environmental and structural issues and referring qualified professionals for detailed opinions
- Offering suggestions on commuting patterns, methods and strategies
- Informing when to consider a re-finance (NOW, by the way!) and referring lenders who offer well-priced-money and great service!
- Planning for the future – how might a house be used now or 20 years from now (what to consider for aging in place, one-level living, etc)
- Considering whether or not the addition of an Accessory Dwelling Unit might make sense
- Advising on quality builders (both to buy from and sell to)
- Sharing smart energy solutions and the latest housing tech trends
- Building community and connections
And, there could be so much more, but we’ll end here and hope that this column will serve as a resource for you – one where we, REALTORS®, can offer information and advice on myriad relevant & helpful topics going forward.
