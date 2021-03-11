According to investertopia.com, an appraisal is an unbiased professional opinion of the value of a home. An appraisal is needed when a mortgage is involved in the buying, refinancing, or selling a property. You might also need an appraisal to determine value in the case of estate settlement or divorce or for insurance purposes.
For the purposes of this article, we are going to assume the most common situation: an appraisal ordered as the result of a ratified contract to purchase a home with a finance contingency requiring a mortgage by the closing date.
What is the process of an appraisal? The first thing to happen after a contract has been ratified is for the contract to be sent to the buyer’s lender, and the lender orders an appraisal. The appraiser is independently assigned from a pool of available appraisers in the area. Nobody involved in the transaction can influence which appraiser is assigned.
The designated appraiser will reach out to the listing agent for an appointment to see the property. The appraiser will usually spend about 15-30 minutes in the home. They will measure the square footage, take pictures, attempt to determine the age of appliances, windows, roof and systems. They will want to know of any major improvements done in the home and when they were done. They will also take into consideration the surrounding area and neighboring homes.
Following the in-person review, they will do a similar market analysis to what the real estate agent does to determine the listing price or an offer price compared to similar properties in the area. They will look through recent sales to determine the homes that best compare to the subject house with respect to square footage, number of bedrooms and baths, lot size, age of home, finishes or conditions. Sometimes comparable homes are very difficult to find because an area has been redeveloped over time. We have many areas where brand new homes are next to older homes, even mansions next to cottages.
The diversity of homes in our communities can make finding a good comp very difficult. When this happens, appraisers often have to look outside of the neighborhoods. That could lead to two homes being compared that are in different school districts, which can greatly impact the value of a home.
Once the appraiser has determined what they believe are the best comps, they will make monetary adjustments based on the various features of a home. For example, perhaps one has a screened porch and the other does not. What value do you add or subtract for this feature? Now, do that a few times with other features, and you get the idea. It can be very subjective, but it’s a necessary step.
Although professional appraisers make every effort to remain neutral, it is possible for the estimated value to be widely influenced by multitude of factors, making the final appraisal price a joy for some and an unpleasant surprise for others.
While it’s not an exact science, appraisals are necessary. Flashback to the 2008 housing crisis, when lenders were loaning people far more money than homes were worth. It is ultimately the appraiser’s aim to protect the interests of the lender.
Appraisals in a “Seller’s Market.” Now that we understand how appraisals are completed, how does one deal with them in a crazy seller’s market? Unless you are paying all cash for your home, you will require a mortgage, and thus an appraisal. Interest rates are historically low, so buying power is very good compared to years ago. (In fact, some buyers are even taking the largest mortgage they can get and investing their cash elsewhere.)
Depending on the size of the mortgage, an appraisal can be essentially a non-issue or a deal-breaker. Sellers often know this and want the buyer to waive the appraisal contingency. Buyers with cash to cover any appraisal shortfall can do this. Those who don’t cannot waive the appraisal.
If the property appraises low, the buyer will need to bring cash to the table to make up the difference between the approved mortgage and the sale price. Therefore, and for good reason, some buyers can’t, or won’t, waive the appraisal. If the appraisal has not been waived and the appraisal comes in low, the buyer and seller can negotiate to see if they can compromise to an acceptable sale price. If they can’t agree, the buyer has the right to void the contract and get their earnest money back with no penalty.
That last scenario is one the seller wants to avoid. It can take a couple of weeks for the appraisal to come in. The seller may not be able to get that same price for their home if they have to go on the market again weeks later.
Even if buyers have the cash needed, they may not want to pay too much over asking price. It’s important for the agent and their buyer to determine a reasonable comfort zone. Emotions run high when competing in multiple offers, and beautifully staged homes are very appealing! But when all is said and done, will the house still be worth the price paid? Ideally, the answer is yes!
The best advice is to take your time, mentally strip the house down to its essence without the decor and all the polish. Is this a home that meets your needs? Is this a home you will be happy in? Is this the area you want to commit to? Don’t let the momentum of competition carry you into a situation that doesn’t ultimately work for you. Don’t let the exhaustion of losing out on an offer - or multiple offers - impact your objectivity. Breathe deeply and hang in there! There is a home out there for you!
Rebecca McCullough is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia with McEnearney Associates, Inc. in Old Town Alexandria, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today’s complex market, contact Rebecca at 571-384-0941 or visit her website RebeccaMcCullough.com.
If you would like a question answered in our weekly column or to set up an appointment with one of our Associates, please email: InsideNoVa@mcenearney.com or call 703.549.9292.
McEnearney Associates Realtors®, 109 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. www.McEnearney.com Equal Housing Opportunity. #WeAreMcEnearney
