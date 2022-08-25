There is no shortage of shows like "House Hunters," "Love It or List It" and "Dream Home" that inspire people to look for their perfect “forever home.” But, when hoping to make your final move, what should you look for in a home?

I always advise my clients to think long term when it comes to a “forever home.” The following three things should be taken into consideration during your next property search:

1. MAIN LEVEL LIVING

While a spacious second-floor primary bedroom might sound lovely, it would not be practical in the long run for one big reason: stairs. To grow into your home, any room that you might want to use in the future should be on the main floor.

Thankfully, nowadays a bungalow is not your only option for single-level living – unless that’s what you are looking for, of course! Some of my clients find that the easiest option for them is to purchase a home in a 55+ community. Since the builder has already carefully anticipated all your needs in terms of layout, accessibility and maintenance, all you need do is move in!

If 55+ community living is not for you, another option is to “age in place.” You can either renovate your current home to allow for things like future wheelchair access or you may want to find a “new to you” home that has everything on one level in your preferred neighborhood. This can sometimes be difficult to find, but if you know where you want to settle, a good Realtor or contractor can help you identify homes that might be convertible.

For example, a pre-existing home with a large office on the main level with an adjacent bathroom can be converted to a primary suite if it is large enough. Things like counter height, number of steps up to the door and maneuverability in the hallways are all important factors to consider, which is why a professional opinion is the key to making this option work.

The final option is to find a builder who will build to your exact specifications. This is definitely the most time-consuming and financially significant option, but it will enable you to live where you want and give you the home you truly desire.

2. SPACE FOR GUESTS

Whether you have always lived alone or are now finding yourselves to be empty-nesters, it's a good idea to plan some guest space into your next home. You might find yourself entertaining out-of-town guests like adult children, friends or other relatives when they visit the Washington area. Additionally, sometimes dinner parties, holidays and other events with your local friends and relatives require more space than what you might need on a regular basis.

It's a good idea to look for gathering spaces in a home and think of how a room could be used for multiple purposes. A great room can act as a family room for most of the year but allow for a larger table on Thanksgiving with some furniture adjustments. When looking at spaces for guests, remember to plan for adults as well as children because they have different needs.

3. HOME MAINTENANCE

Currently yard work and lawn mowing might be your weekend hobby, but that might not be the case in the future. A low-maintenance lawn will pay off in the long run even if you love to garden. Some HOAs will do all exterior work for you to keep up the neighborhood’s curb appeal. If that is not the case in your neighborhood, a landscaping service might one day be necessary. The addition of a patio or some outdoor hardscaping are alternative options to maintaining a small yard.

As for the interior of a home, a study was done that determined the hardest task to maintain was cleaning, including vacuuming, tidying, taking out the garbage and other general tasks. So, when you are budgeting for what you can afford in your next home, a regular housekeeper might become a necessity.

There are seemingly thousands of things to consider when moving to your “forever home.” An experienced Realtor can help you navigate this daunting task so that you don’t have to do it alone. Contact me today and let’s get started!

Jean Beatty is a licensed real estate agent in VA, MD, and DC with McEnearney Associates Realtors® in McLean, VA. If you would like more information on selling or buying in today's complex market, contact Jean at 301-641-4149 or visit her website JeanBeatty.com.

