“How’s the market?” is a question I’m often asked. If you follow national news, you’d be led to believe it’s crashing and burning. But that’s simply not the case here in Northern Virginia.

McEnearney Associates Chief Information Officer David Howell wrote, “Yes, the market is going through a long overdue reset, and, yes, in some cases, the reset can be painful. But our markets aren’t crashing.” All real estate is local, and I would like to share with you the current state of our local market.

We are definitely now in what I would term a “transitioning market.” Four months ago, we had a high appreciation sellers’ market, with the average sold price to original list price at 103.5%, meaning on average, sellers whose property closed between April 1 and May 15 received 103.5% of their asking price. The next 45-day period, from May 1 to June 15, the average list to sale price was 101.3%. Still a very high gain but showing signs of a transition. From June 1 to July 15, the average sold price to original list price dropped to 99.4%, and it dropped again to 98.4% for the July 1 to Aug. 15 timeframe.

In April, the average days on market (or the time from when a property came on the market until it went under contract) was 10 days, and in July, that number rose to 17.

There are price ranges and markets that are holding up well, and there are markets and price ranges that are getting beat up a bit. Buyers need to know which market they are in, and that can only be accomplished by working with an experienced agent who has been through the ups and downs over the years. We are in a softening market, and we are probably not going to see the rapid appreciation of the past few years.

Is it a good time to buy? It depends. Everyone’s story is different. Why are you buying? An experienced agent can help you focus and guide you to the right decision for you and your family. We are leaving the time where you can make fast money and instead entering a phase where you need to look at real estate again as a long-term investment. Remember, real estate is cyclical. There is always irrational exuberance at the end of a cycle, which is what we witnessed earlier this year.

Interested in selling? It’s still a good time, but it’s critical to get your pricing right from the very beginning. There is no longer any wiggle room. If you miss the mark, it will cost you in the end by having your property sit on the market longer and likely earn you less than full price. Pricing and preparation are key. Now more than ever, consult a real estate professional early on to make sure you are spending refurbishment funds in the right places.

Our regional multiple listing service, Bright MLS, does an exceptional job of forecasting. In the Washington region, they expect unit sales to be down almost 8% in the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021, and down just 3% in the fourth quarter. And they expect a modest 3% increase in unit sales in 2023. For home prices – which have seen double-digit increases in 2020 and 2021 – Bright is projecting a median price increase of 6% in the third quarter and 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Those forecasts certainly conform to our expectations.

