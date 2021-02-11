Have you heard the news? They’re not making any more land. Were you late to the gate or maybe hadn’t noticed the crush of buyers who did hear the news? Did you see the lines outside of open houses?

Some of that is COVID-related, but the numbers are impressive when you realize there are people waiting, in the cold, in a line, in a pandemic to get into a house that they have MAYBE, if they’re LUCKY, a less than a 10% chance of obtaining. I hope those cold and patient buyers have thick masks and good lenders and Realtors on their team. Actually, good is not good enough. They need exceptional professionals – this is EXTREME real estate.

The good news is buyers get to practice. Like a great athlete, they train. They practice. They strategize and they get to try again, and again (and AGAIN). Finally, just when they’re ready to rent, they prevail. They emerge victorious – albeit exhausted and battered.

By the time they have won their prize, having run their gauntlet and staked their victory flag into their 0.17-acre plot (ready to pass the baton to a new, wide-eyed buyer)… They look back at all the ground they covered, at all the advice and coaching they received… At the countless analyses, discussions and motivational speeches that helped pick up their battered and bruised spirits so they could try again. Who do they see? The smiling faces of their team – their Realtor, their lender, their settlement company.

Their team is happy (weary, but happy). They got another one safely to the other side. This one will be fine. This one has low mortgage payments and is not lining the pockets of their corporate landlord. This one has her own little slice of heaven, can begin realizing tax benefits, building equity and her family’s legacy, has room for her mom and for home-schooling. This one has emerged victorious as golden light shines down with a sense of accomplishment. This one will thrive!

The builders heard the news, too. They know there is no more land – it’s like a modern-day gold rush. There are new construction signs everywhere. They can’t build homes fast enough (isn’t that a scary thought?). They can’t build them FAST enough.

Get your inspectors ready; speed and accuracy don’t always go hand-in-hand. YES, you should have an inspection even if it is new construction. Just because it’s new does NOT mean that everything was done properly or that someone on the team didn’t forget where he left off on the ductwork before greeting the lunch-time food truck. I’ve seen it – duct work not connected, spilling cool air between walls or not installed in a bathroom with water lines running on exterior walls.

Once, my buyers’ inspector found an improperly installed gas water heater (a very hazardous carbon monoxide situation) that had already passed the county and the builder’s inspections! What might have happened to them the first night they ran the heat in the house?

What if you buy new construction from an excellent builder, doing brilliant work and have a home inspection that turns up very little? Did you waste your money? NO! Congratulations, you made a great purchase decision. You just paid $700 for some peace-of-mind and professional validation that you spent your money well. So, I hope these buyers have a good Realtor and a good inspector on their team. Actually, you want exceptional professionals – an exceptional builder, Realtor and team of inspectors.

And the sellers... Has there ever been a more fortunate bunch? For them, I hope they have a sparkly, shiny diamond of a home to sell (but even dirty lumps of coal are selling). I hope they can fly – fly like a snowbird, out of here. Sell high and buy low. I hope they thank those weary buyers standing in line in front of their home waiting to catch a glimpse of the rare and oft-rumored house for sale.

I hope they have a Realtor who tells them, “Yes, you have a diamond and of course it will sell, but we can give it a little extra sparkle and set it in the right light and show off all of its sparkly facets. If you do that little extra work, invest that little bit of extra time and money, you will capture even more of those wide-eyed, masked buyers. You will make even more money. You can buy an even bigger Florida patio home and fan your hot face with the extra tens of thousands you got thanks to experienced advice, as you sip your margarita, floating on your giant flamingo float and gazing from your lanai-covered pool thinking about how lucky you were. Sip that drink and reflect with fondness on the great coaching, advice, and strategy you received – that you begrudgingly took, but you know that it added extra funds to your retirement. If you can, send a little whisper of gratitude for the vetted professional contractors your Realtor quickly lined up, who gave your home that little extra shine that yielded great results. You invested in a good team of true pros: A great Realtor, contractors, and settlement attorney."

So, who you gonna call? You’re going to call the professionals. They make a good situation better. They make a tough situation victorious. They remind you of the compounding effect of preparation and strategy until you realize it yourself. They work tirelessly (yes, the good ones really do) toward your goals and your success because they are true professionals.

