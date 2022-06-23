Many people have approached me in the past few weeks asking if I'm worried about rising mortgage rates and their effect on the real estate market. They tell me that now is not a good time to buy a house since the rates are "so high."

So I tell them my story. My husband and I purchased our first home in Rockville, Md., in 1991. At the time, our interest rate was well over 9%. We felt fortunate to be able to lock in with such a “low rate”. My brother had been trying to convince us to get an ARM (Adjustable Rate Mortgage) since his rate was only 6.5%. My husband and I compared our options and decided to take the lower-risk choice of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Ten years later, we sold our first home for 55% more than we paid for it, which allowed us to buy our current home in Vienna. Our current home is not only larger and sits on more land, but despite the “high rate” on our first home, we were able to build up enough equity in our first home to buy our second.

Even though interest rates are rising, now is still an excellent time to purchase a home, especially in the Washington area.

The main reason to buy now is that you must pay someone to live somewhere, so you may as well "pay yourself." By this I mean that when you rent, you will never see that money again because you are not gaining any equity. Whereas the money you put into the home you own can be used by you down the line. Did you know that one additional mortgage payment a year toward the principal of your loan, is enough to reduce the lifetime of a 30-year fixed mortgage by an average of four to six years? A bonus is that you will end up paying less interest on your loan overall.

The second reason to buy is that the Washington area has shown incredible resiliency throughout the years and is very likely to continue to do so in the future. In addition to Amazon’s HQ2, major businesses such as Raytheon and Boeing are moving their headquarters into Arlington. This will create greater housing demand in an area where a shortage of housing already exists, thereby increasing your property value.

The third major and final reason is that in addition to gaining equity, homeowners who borrow money to pay for their house have mortgage interest tax deductions that offset their monthly housing costs. There are also many other tax deductions available that you might be eligible for if you own your home. This will help lower your overall taxes, an option not available to renters.

Despite the rising interest rates, it is still a great time to buy in the DMV. A good Realtor can help you find the perfect home!

