It was touch-and-go almost to the very end, but a strong December pushed Arlington’s 2020 home-sales total past 2019’s, as prices continued their upward climb.
Buoyed by a 33-percent jump in December transactions (rising from 203 to 270), Arlington’s year-end sales total of 2,790 was up 0.3 percent from a year before, according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
It was a race to nearly a photo-finish, as Arlington took longer to rebound from government-imposed lockdowns in the wake of COVID than some other Northern Virginia jurisdictions, and because tight supply in many segments of the Arlington market gave prospective purchasers less to pick through in their efforts to find the perfect fit.
(Arlington’s slightly sluggish rebound also may have been due to the fact that, according to a number of top Realtors, the center of the action in Northern Virginia has reversed course and its moving back into more outer suburban areas, where people can afford properties with more interior space and larger lots.)
While the sales total was up only slightly from 2019, prices saw big boosts, with the median sales price of $661,500 for the year rising 8.4 percent and the average sales price of $785,459 up 11.6 percent.
(The median sales price for December was down 3 percent, standing at $625,000, with the average price dipping 1.3 percent to $718,362. Figures count all types of homes – single-family, attached and condominiums – and tend to fluctuate due to the smallish number of sales in a month, and what types of properties comprise the overall sales mix in any given month.)
Throughout the course of 2020, it took a median of seven days for homes in Arlington to go from listing to ratified contract, unchanged from a year before. For the full 12 months, homes garnered an average 99.6 percent of listing price, up slightly from a year before.
At least some sellers are hopping into the county market; new listings coming onto the market in December stood at 202, up 84 percent from a year before.
Given how strongly the Arlington market wrapped up 2020, it’s perhaps no surprise that the start to 2021 also looks good. Pending sales for December were up 31 percent and new pending sales were up 36 percent. Those pendings usually translate into completed transactions within a month or two of posting.
For more data, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
