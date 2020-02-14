Condominiums that sold across the Washington region in the fourth quarter of 2019 garnered 7 percent more than those changing hands in 2018, an appreciation rate higher than nationally, according to new data.
The median sales price for a condominium that sold across the metro area in the October-November-December quarter last year was $309,200, according to figures reported by the National Association of Realtors. That’s up from $301,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Nationally, the median sales price of condominiums in three dozen markets tracked by the Realtors’ group was $250,400, an increase of 5.2 percent.
Among parts of the country seeing big boosts in year-over-year prices were Winston-Salem, N.C. (up 19.8 percent to $95,800); Jacksonville (up 14 percent to $177,000); Indianapolis (up 13.6 percent to $167,600); and Reno, Nev. (up 12.1 percent to $246,500).
Elsewhere in Virginia, the median sales prices of condominiums sold during the fourth quarter in Richmond stood at $261,800, up 7.8 percent, while the Hampton Roads area posted a 5.1-percent increase to $205,000.
