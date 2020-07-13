An increasingly constrained inventory helped to keep prices high even as home sales took a year-over-year tumble in May, according to new data.
And barring anything unexpected arising in coming months, May is expected to represent “the trough of the housing-market slowdown in Virginia,” with “robust activity” in ensuing months.
That’s the analysis of the Virginia Realtors trade organization in reporting home-sales data for the commonwealth.
Total sales for May (10,411) represented a not-unexpected decline of just over 20 percent from the 13,101 transactions recorded a year before, a drop engendered both by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tight inventory of homes on the market in many portions of the commonwealth.
Sales declines were recorded in all corners of Virginia, although in the Shenandoah Valley it was essentially a wash (604 sales in May 2019 compared to 602 in May 2020).
The largest dropoff came in the Northern Virginia market, which saw the most restrictions placed on daily living during the height of the pandemic. Sales in the region were down 27.8 percent to 3,555 for the month.
Double-digit declines also were posted in the state’s two other population centers: Central Virginia, which includes Richmond, saw a dip of 17.8 percent, while Hampton Roads recorded a 10.2-percent decline.
But buyers were not hesitant about opening their checkbooks, with the median sales price of all homes that sold in May – $315,000 – up 1.6 percent from $309,900 a year before.
“Price growth in May was somewhat lower than we have seen in recent months,” said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Virginia Realtors. But that is due largely to a smaller percentage of high-end homes and a greater share of entry-level properties in the overall sales mix for the month, she said.
Prices were higher in all regions of the commonwealth except the southwest portion, where they declined 6.2 percent to $136,000. The highest percentage gain came in the Shenandoah Valley, where the median sales price of $250,000 was up 12.7 percent from a year before.
In Northern Virginia, the median sales price of $475,000 was up 3.5 percent.
Add it all up, and the statewide sales volume of $3.9 billion was down 20.6 percent from $4.9 billion a year before.
Where is the Virginia market heading? The number of pending sales reported in May was 11,798, down 13.4 percent from a year before but marking a smaller drop-off than had been seen in earlier months of the COVID pandemic. In April, for instance, pending sales had been down 28 percent from the year before.
Inventory, which already had been a challenge for the Virginia market before the health crisis, declined in May to 26,828 properties, a drop of 34 percent from a year before.
“While there are variations across the state . . . most markets remain sellers’ markets,” Sturtevant said. “A lack of available inventory will be a significant constraint on the market. Competing offers, bidding wars and falling days on the market are likely in the weeks and months ahead in many local markets.”
Prospective purchasers continue to benefit from rock-bottom interest rates, but some buyers find themselves having to go through more hoops in order to qualify for mortgages.
Virginia Realtors is an organization of 35,000 real-estate professionals across the commonwealth. Data represent most, but not all, home sales statewide.
