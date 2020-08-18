The median sales price for condominiums sold in the Washington region in the second quarter rose 4.2 percent, nearly double the national rate of growth, according to new data.
The median condo sales price across the metro area stood at $321,900 for the April-May-June period, according to new figures from the National Association of Realtors. That compares to a national growth rate of 2.2 percent (to $260,500) for the condominium market.
Prices were up, albeit mostly modestly, in all four quadrants of the nation:
• The median sales price for condominiums in the Northeast was $308,400, up 1.5 percent.
• The median sales price in the Midwest was $192,900, up 1.1 percent.
• The median sales price in the South was $205,300, up 4.6 percent.
• The median sales price in the West was $373,500, up 0.5 percent.
Nationally, the largest year-over-year bump up in prices came in Syracuse (N.Y.), rising 26 percent. Albuquerque (N.M.) and Winston-Salem (N.C.) also posted increases of more than 20 percent.
The only other Virginia metro corridor on the list – Richmond – posted a median condominium sales price of $251,000, up 6.8 percent.
