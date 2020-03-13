Arlington has seen the highest year-over-year increase in the average cost, per square foot, of housing across the region during the first two months of 2020, but the District of Columbia remains the regional leader in that regard.
For January and February, the average per-square-foot cost of homes sold in Washington totaled $481, unchanged from a year before, while Arlington made up some ground, rising 10.4 percent to $447, according to figures reported by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Major Northern Virginia jurisdictions all saw year-over-year increases for the first two months of the year:
• The average per-square-foot cost of $425 in Falls Church was up 6 percent.
• The average cost of $381 in Alexandria was up 7.3 percent.
• The average cost of $291 in Fairfax County was up 6.6 percent.
• The average cost of $172 in Prince William County was up 4.9 percent.
In Maryland, the average per-square-foot cost of $243 in Montgomery County was up 0.8 percent, while in Prince George’s County, the average cost of $185 was up 7.6 percent. For the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole, the average per-square-foot cost of $177 was up slightly from $173.
For February by itself, Arlington and Falls Church each saw year-over-year increases in double digits, but remained behind the District of Columbia.
