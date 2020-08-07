Housing prices in the Washington area may be on the high end compared to nationally, but when incomes of home-buyers are factored in, the local region is a relatively affordable housing market.
That’s according to new data from National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo “Housing Opportunity Index” (HOI).
The second-quarter-of-2020 index pegs the Washington area at 125th nationally (out of 234 markets) in terms of affordability.
That’s in line with past quarterly surveys dating back to 2015. The Washington region has fluctuated between 113th and 143rd national in overall affordability during that five-year period.
Two-thirds of Washington residents were able to afford the median-priced home in the region in the quarter, compared to just under 60 percent nationally.
Speaking of nationally, overall housing affordability declined in the second quarter, with a supply shortage offsetting the benefit of lower mortgage-interest rates.
In all, 59.6 percent of new and existing homes sold between the beginning of April and end of June were affordable to families earning an adjusted U.S. median income of $72,900. This is down from the 61.3 percent of homes sold in the first quarter of 2020 that were affordable to median-household-income earners, and the lowest reading since the fourth quarter of 2018.
The national median home price jumped to a record $300,000 in the second quarter from $280,000 in the previous quarter.
(For the Washington region, the figures used were a median home-sales price of $422,000 and a median household income of $110,800.)
The current public-health situation is only adding to affordability concerns:
• “There was underbuilding before the pandemic hit, and the coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated the situation by disrupting existing supply chains,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, a custom home builder from Tampa.“Builders are particularly concerned over surging lumber prices that are up nearly 70 percent since mid-April.”
• “Home prices appreciated robustly during the second quarter due to better-than-expected housing demand in the wake of the pandemic, and because the coronavirus hindered the ability of builders to ramp up production,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.
Helping to blunt the impact of higher prices, average home-mortgage rates fell by 27 basis points in the second quarter to 3.34 percent from 3.61 percent in the first quarter.
Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Pa., was rated the nation’s most affordable major housing market, defined as a metro with a population of at least 500,000. There, 89.1 percent of all new and existing homes sold in the second quarter were affordable to families earning the area’s median income of $66,600.
Cumberland-Md.-W.Va., was rated the nation’s most affordable smaller market, with 96.9 percent of homes sold in the second quarter being affordable to families earning the median income of $57,500.
Rounding out the top five affordable major housing markets in respective order were Harrisburg; Pittsburgh; St. Louis; and Wilmington, Del. Smaller markets joining Cumberland at the top of the list included Binghamton, N.Y.; Kokomo, Ind.; Lima, Ohio; and Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Ill.
San Francisco was the nation’s least affordable major housing market for the second quarter. There, just 8.5 percent of the homes sold during the quarter were affordable to families earning the area’s median income of $129,200.
Other major metros at the bottom of the affordability chart were in California. In descending order, they included Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale; Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine; San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara; and San Diego-Carlsbad.
All five least affordable smaller housing markets also were in the Golden State. At the very bottom of the affordability chart was Salinas, where 16.1 percent of all new and existing homes sold in the second quarter were affordable to families earning the area’s median income of $75,800.
Other smaller markets at the lowest end of the affordability scale included Merced; San Rafael; Santa Cruz; San Luis Obispo.
