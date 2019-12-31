D.C. region slightly lags nation in home-value appreciation

National year-over-year home-value growth in November declined to its lowest point since January 2013, as the housing market continued its return to historic norms after a red-hot 2017 and 2018.
The typical U.S. home value grew 3.8 percent from a year before to $243,225, according to the November Zillow Real Estate Market Report.
In the Washington area, the median price of $431,428 in November was up 3.4 percent from a year before – although the Washington area was one of the few major metros to see higher growth rates at the end of 2019 than during the same period in 2018.
Annual home value growth has now slowed in each of the past 19 months, but it has been a gradual slowdown, not slamming on the brakes. And quarterly home-value-growth data – a better indicator of recent shifts in the market – shows the market may have turned a corner and the slowdown will not continue for long.
The pace of quarter-over-quarter home value growth has accelerated in each of the past three months, though it remains slower than this time last year.
This slowdown has been felt in much of the country. Among the 35 largest U.S. metros, only San Antonio and Washington, D.C., are growing at a faster annual rate than they were at this time last year. San Jose, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Seattle have slowed the most.
San Jose and San Francisco continue to be the only large markets with declining year-over-year home values, though those numbers have become less negative over the past month.
Phoenix is the fastest-growing top-35 market, up 6.1 percent year over year. Columbus is next at 5.9 percent annual growth, followed by Charlotte (up 5.8 percent) and Indianapolis (up 5.7 percent). The relative affordability of these markets, combined with solid employment numbers, continues to bolster their appeal.
Meanwhile, the typical U.S. rent is now $1,600, up 2.3 percent from this time last year. This is the fifth consecutive month that annual rent growth has accelerated.
