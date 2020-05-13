New listings of high-end homes dropped the farthest and fastest when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., while affordable listings were less affected, a new Zillow analysis shows.
But as new listings have increased in recent weeks in response to strong buyer demand, more high-end homes are coming onto the market than any other type.
New listings of the most-expensive homes – the top fifth of the market – were the first to drop off and fell below last year’s rate before homes in other price tiers.
Expensive homes also had the steepest fall of any price tier, dropping 51.4 percent below last year by mid-April. By comparison, listings of the most-affordable homes – where there typically is the tightest inventory – have fallen 32.1 percent year over year at their lowest point.
New listings of the most-expensive homes – after dropping the most in March – are now seeing the biggest resurgence, up 8 percent compared to just under 6 percent for the entire market in new data. The uptick is likely a sign sellers are feeling more confident because of improving buyer demand.
The split in listing behavior by price likely has to do with the reasons sellers typically list them for sale.
Younger sellers, who tend to sell less-expensive homes, typically face more urgency when selling – they’re more likely to have a job change or new child that prompts a desire to move.
Sellers with higher-priced homes may have more flexibility in their decision, leading many to take a wait-and-see approach in the early days of the pandemic.
“Many sellers with the flexibility to delay or temporarily remove listings have opted to do so, perhaps waiting out the uncertainty. Now that more buyers are in the market, those sellers are wading back in,” said Skylar Olsen, senior principal economist at Zillow.
Despite recent increases, the current rate of new listings is more typical of mid-December than the spring. Total inventory remains low as more homes are selling than in early April. Total inventory is down 16.7 percent year over year – the biggest yearly drop since the pandemic began in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.