Don’t count urban areas out of the real-estate rebound. A new survey suggests that – with some notable exceptions – urban cores are doing just fine.
A combination of health concerns, economic lockdowns and civil unrest have led to predictions that residents would flee urban centers. And while that may happen, it also may not.
“When you step back and look at the bigger picture, it seems that those writing off urban real estate have done so prematurely,” said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker, who said the firm’s data show “no evidence of a widespread flight to suburban pastures.”
Zillow recently completed an in-depth analysis into whether the coronavirus pandemic and resulting explosion in people working from home has kicked off a boom in America’s less-dense and typically less-expensive suburban areas.
The rate of new pending sales – a leading indicator of completed sales, which are typically reported weeks after an offer is accepted – has picked up since February in both urban and suburban areas. The slowdown and re-acceleration of pending sales during the spring followed almost exactly the same trendline in urban and suburban areas. Those sales also are happening more quickly after a home is listed, a positive sign.
But there are some problem areas. In Manhattan – hit by some of the worst health, economic and civil-unrest impacts in the nation – inventory has surged and buyer demand has not kept pace, leading to many sellers accepting offers well below their asking price after homes have lingered on the market.
On the other side of the country, San Francisco also is seeing similar real-estate challenges.
“There is some localized evidence of a softer urban market, particularly in the highest-priced markets,” Tucker acknowledged, “but no evidence of a widespread flight to suburban pastures.”
“The primary issue in much of the country is the inventory drought, both urban and suburban,” he said.
