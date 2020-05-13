The expected decline in home sales across Arlington has been confirmed by new data, with at least a month or two more of rough seas ahead.
A total of 197 properties went to closing countywide last month, down 25.4 percent from the 264 transactions in April 2019, according to new data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Despite the decline, a generally light inventory helped keep prices up, with the average sales price of all properties that went to closing during the month rising 3.6 percent to $768,919.
Average-price increases were found in two of the three legs of the market, with single-family prices rising to an average of $1,078,286, up 6 percent, and attached properties (townhouses and rowhouses) rising 3.7 percent to $566,141. The condominium market saw a dip, with the average price declining 2 percent to $505,025.
Add it all up, and the total sales volume for the month stood at $150.7 million, down 23 percent from a year before.
Some of the market activity that culminated in completed transactions in April had been in the pipeline before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, but other sales represent activity that took place in the early stages of the public-health situation. Either way, prospective purchasers were willing to jump in without haggling, as homes that sold during the month garnered an average 100.7 percent of listing price, up from 100.3 percent a year before.
Of homes that sold during the month, conventional financing represented the method of consummating transactions in 152 cases, followed by cash (22) and VA-backed loans (16).
The number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract also showed strength, standing at a brisk 12 last month compared to 19 a year before.
A total of 44 properties changed hands for $1 million or more across the county.
Inventory, or rather the lack of same, has been a major story in the county real estate market for well over a year. It rose to 259 properties at the end of the month – up from 245 in April 2019 – but remained low compared to historic norms.
Even in a best-case scenario, the local real-estate industry anticipates several months of shaky performance before the market rights itself. And that seems to be confirmed by a decline in pending sales in April, which dipped more than 28 percent. Those pendings give an inkling of where the market will be in a month or two.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
