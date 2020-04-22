After a mid-March dip related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Zillow analysis shows renewed interest in the housing market as Americans adapt to the temporary “normal” – including in some U.S. markets that were most affected in the early days of the outbreak.
Page views on for-sale listings on Zillow and requests to be connected to a agents have ticked up in April, and both are higher than they were a year before. Mortgage applications, while still down 35 percent from a year earlier, are stabilizing.
Taken together, this suggests more buyers are considering a home purchase, and that agents, sellers and buyers are becoming comfortable using “virtual” technology during the process while also practicing social distancing.
“The uptick in people browsing for-sale listings combined with high-intent requests to be connected with an agent reveals the resilience of Americans’ interest in shopping for homes,” said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker. “These are encouraging signals, and time will tell if this interest will turn into more offers to buy and transactions.”
The bounceback in page views has come more quickly in some metros, including a few with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Traffic on for-sale homes in Los Angeles has been higher than a year ago every day since the week ending March 31, including a 32-percent year-over-year increase for the seven-day period ending April 15. For-sale traffic has trended similarly in metros such as Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas.
The recovery took longer in several metros, only surpassing 2019 levels more recently, including in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose. And traffic on for-sale listings remains down year-over-year in a few others, including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit and Pittsburgh.
“Time will tell whether areas of the country with sharper increases in home-buyer interest see quicker economic recoveries, if consumers are feeling confident enough to consider a big purchase,” Tucker said.
