Concessions to renters are now nearly twice as common as they were in February, according to a new Zillow analysis, as landlords strive to attract new tenants in a rental market that has softened considerably since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
And among the 50 largest metros in the nation, the D.C. region is seeing the most concessions being offered.
The share of rental listings on Zillow that advertise some form of concession rose from 16.2 percent in February to 30.4 percent in July. That includes discounts like free months of rent or parking, a gift card, or waiving a deposit fee. (Only 12.5 percent of rentals advertised concessions in July 2019.)
Renters will most often find discounts in the D.C. region – 57.5 percent of listings advertised at least one type concession in July. Charlotte (53 percent) and Austin (47.1 percent) had the next-highest shares. The only metro that saw concessions go down since February was Jacksonville (down 0.8 percentage points).
With rent relief ranging from two weeks to two months, free rent made up 90.8 percent of all promotions offered across the U.S and ranked as the top concession choice in all but six of the 50 largest markets.
The median amount of free rent offered is six weeks, which equates to an 11.5-percent annual discount.
Landlords appear to be choosing to offer concessions rather than reduce rent to entice tenants to their buildings, as demand for rentals has waned since February.
“Before the pandemic, rent growth was accelerating and the nation was seeing concessions dwindle. That trend reversed sharply after the pandemic hit in February,” said Zillow economist Joshua Clark. “In a softer rental market, landlords are trying to push the right button to bring renters into their space.”
Rental concessions are most prevalent in multi-unit buildings, and remain less common for those renting single-family properties, according to the Zillow analysis.
