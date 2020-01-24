The total value of every home in the U.S. stands at $33.6 trillion, up more than 50 percent from the depths of the recession, with the Washington region adding the most overall market value ($38 billion) in the past year.
Since 2010, when the market was battling to regain its footing in the wake of one of the largest housing downturns on record, the national housing market added $11.3 trillion in value, according to a new analysis from Zillow.
About 14 percent of that gain was from new housing stock entering the market, but the vast majority came from increased values of the existing homes, underlining just how much home values rose during last decade’s recovery and subsequent explosion.
California lives up to its Golden State nickname, making up a whopping 21.2 percent of the nation’s housing value with 12 percent of the population – due largely to a growth spurt in the early part of the 2010s that has cooled in more recent years.
To exceed the $7.1 trillion worth of homes in California, you’d need to combine the next four states on the list: New York ($2.7 trillion), Florida ($2 trillion), Texas ($2 trillion) and Washington ($1.1 trillion).
With $66 billion each, North Dakota and Wyoming have the smallest shares of the U.S. housing market.
At a more local level, three metros are beyond the trillion-dollar barrier: New York ($3.2 trillion) Los Angeles ($2.5 trillion) and San Francisco ($1.6 trillion). Los Angeles was the only market to add more than a trillion dollars of housing during the 2010s, increasing by $1.1 trillion.
At the metro level, the D.C. area’s growth of $38 billion in home value since from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019 led the pack, followed by Phoenix ($30 billion) and Seattle ($30 billion). Two large metros lost value over this period: San Jose, down $49 billion, and New York, down $46 billion.
In the 2010s, the Washington area added $274 billion in overall home value to a total of $903 billion, seventh highest among national metro areas and representing 2.7 percent of the total value of housing in the nation.
