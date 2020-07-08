Pending-home sales mounted a record comeback in May, seeing encouraging contract activity after two previous months of declines brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors.
Every major region recorded an increase in month-over-month pending home sales transactions, while the South also experienced a year-over-year increase in pending transactions.
The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, rose 44.3 percent to stand at 99.6 in May, chronicling the highest month-over-month gain in the index since NAR started this series nearly 20 years ago.
(A figure of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.)
“This has been a spectacular recovery for contract signings, and goes to show the resiliency of American consumers and their evergreen desire for homeownership,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “This bounceback also speaks to how the housing sector could lead the way for a broader economic recovery.”
According to data from Realtor.com, among the largest metro areas, active listings were up by more than 10 percent in May compared to April in several metro areas, including Honolulu, San Francisco, San Jose, Denver and Colorado Springs.
“The outlook has significantly improved, as new-home sales are expected to be higher this year than last, and annual existing-home sales are now projected to be down by less than 10 percent – even after missing the spring-buying season due to the pandemic lockdown,” Yun said.
The Northeast PHSI grew 44.4 percent to 61.5 in May, although it was still down 33.2 percent from a year ago. In the Midwest, the index rose 37.2 percent to 98.8 in May, down 1.4 percent from May 2019.
Pending home sales in the South increased 43.3 percent to an index of 125.5 in May, up 1.9 percent from May 2019. The index in the West jumped 56.2 percent in May to 89.2, down 2.5 percent from a year ago.
