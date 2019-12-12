Even Santa won’t be able to deliver enough real-estate transactions this month to push Northern Virginia’s 2019 year-end sales totals past those of 2018.
With 19,662 homes sales reported from January to November, the market would need to post 2,478 transactions in December to surpass the 22,140 sales recorded in 2018.
And that’s not going to happen: Even at the height of the 2019 market, over the spring and summer, the highest monthly sales total was 2,381, recorded in May.
Once year-end home sales are reported in early January, it is likely that 2019 will fall somewhat below 2018, which marked the 10th highest sales year in Northern Virginia history, according to a running tally dating back to 1975 and kept by the Northern Virginia Sun.
(Figures represent sales in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church, with data from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, MarketStats by ShowingTime and Bright MLS.)
The highest overall sales mark for the Northern Virginia market was set in 2004, when 32,735 properties went to closing. A year later, sales were down but the total sales volume hit a record $15.7 billion due to spiraling sales prices right before the onset of the recession.
During and immediately after that economic downturn, the Northern Virginia market bottomed out at 16,704 sales for 2011 before beginning a generally upward trajectory.
Looking back on more than 45 years of sales data from across the suburbs, the average price stood at $58,739 in 1975, surpassed the $100,000 mark for the first time in 1981, the $200,000 mark in 1991, the $300,000 mark in 2002 and the $400,000 mark in 2004 before peaking at $538,463 in 2007. It then dropped for two years, to $431,018 in 2009, before starting another upward swing, with the $590,582 recorded in 2018 setting a new record.
