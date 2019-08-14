Data: Local home-sellers getting less on a per-square-foot basis

Local sellers continue to get less, on a per-square-foot basis, for their properties than a year before, according to new data.
Across the metro area, the highest median per-square-foot cost for the first seven months of the year was in the District of Columbia, at $483. But D.C.’s median was down more than 10 percent from $540 per square foot during the same period in 2018, one of a number of local jurisdictions to see a double-digit tumble from the previous year.
Figures come from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Other median per-square-foot costs across the local area included $411 in Arlington, down 11.6 percent from $465; $361 in Falls Church, down 15.3 percent from $426; $352 in Alexandria, down 1.4 percent from $357; $266 in Fairfax County, down 11.3 percent from $300; and $196 in Loudoun County, down 8.8 percent from $215.
(Average per-square-foot costs varied slightly, but also largely were down by similar margins as the median sales prices.)
The drop in per-square-foot costs comes even as median sales prices across the region have been rising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.