While month-over-month pending-home sales declined in October for the second straight month, they remain in positive territory in the southern tier of the country – albeit only by a little bit, according to new figures from the National association of Realtors.
The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, fell 1.1 percent nationally to 128.9 in October, the second straight month of decline.
The index uses a baseline of “100” to represent sales activity in 2001.
While all four regions are doing considerably better than a year before, only the South saw a month-over-month increase – up 0.1 percent from September to an index of 151.1 (highest among the four regions).
By the National Association of Realtors’ reckoning, the South includes Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
The index in the West was unchanged in October at 116.8. It encompasses California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii.
The Northeast index slid 5.9 percent to 112.3 in October. It includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
In the Midwest, the index fell 0.7 percent to 119.6 last month. It encompasses Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Kansas.
“Pending-home transactions saw a small drop off from the prior month but still easily outperformed last year’s numbers for October,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “The housing market is still hot, but we may be starting to see rising home prices hurting affordability.”
Both the inventory of homes for sale and mortgage rates are now at historic lows, Yun said.
“The combination of these factors – scarce housing and low rates – plus very strong demand has pushed home prices to levels that are making it difficult to save for a down payment, particularly among first-time buyers, who don’t have the luxury of using housing equity from a sale to use as a down payment,” said Yun.
